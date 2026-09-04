HarperCollins To Publish Sonia Gandhi's Memoir In India On November 10
"Belonging" begins with Gandhi's childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, and traces her journey to Cambridge, where, in 1965, she met Rajiv Gandhi.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
New Delhi: HarperCollins India on Friday announced that it will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10.
"One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India’s journey," HarperCollins said in a statement on 'X'.
There has been much speculation over the India publication of the Congress leader’s much-anticipated memoir. US-based Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had said the book would be released worldwide on November 10.
Following the announcement, Penguin Random House India said it had been keen to publish the book, but there was an impasse over “a particular issue” during discussions. PRHI is the Indian subsidiary/operating company of Penguin Random House (PRH), the global publishing group.
"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," Penguin Random House India said.
"Belonging" begins with Gandhi's childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, and traces her journey to Cambridge, where in 1965 she met Rajiv Gandhi, grandson of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The memoir recounts her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and her introduction to her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as well as her efforts to adjust to life in India, including learning Hindi, wearing saris and adapting to Indian food and culture.
It covers the major tragedies that transformed the Gandhi family, including the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.
The memoir also delves into political events surrounding the Congress-led alliance's victory after the 2004 election, when Sonia Gandhi declined to become prime minister and instead led the party and its alliance, which governed India for a decade.
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