ETV Bharat / bharat

HarperCollins To Publish Sonia Gandhi's Memoir In India On November 10

New Delhi: HarperCollins India on Friday announced that it will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10.

"One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India’s journey," HarperCollins said in a statement on 'X'.

There has been much speculation over the India publication of the Congress leader’s much-anticipated memoir. US-based Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had said the book would be released worldwide on November 10.

Following the announcement, Penguin Random House India said it had been keen to publish the book, but there was an impasse over “a particular issue” during discussions. PRHI is the Indian subsidiary/operating company of Penguin Random House (PRH), the global publishing group.

"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," Penguin Random House India said.