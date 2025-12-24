ETV Bharat / bharat

Harish Rawat Former Uttarakhand CM Files Police Complaint Against BJP Over 'Pakistani Spy' Deepfake

According to the FIR, one such AI ​​video depicted Rawat as a Pakistani spy. In his complaint to the police, he mentioned that he has held the position of Chief Minister, but Uttarakhand BJP is using AI-generated videos on its official website to propagate and disseminate false information and post derogatory images of him with the intention of tarnishing his image.

The police reistered the complaint of Harish Rawat, who has been consistently vocal against AI-generated videos and strongly criticised the BJP for indulging in such an act. AI-generated videos have been a hotly debated political pot-boiler in the state.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat along with his supporters on Tuesday afternoon lodged a complaint at the Nehru Colony police station, accusing the opposition BJP of tarnishing his image through AI-generated videos.

Rawat observed that the video describing him as a Pakistani spy has caused outrage among the people. He called it “an attack on his religious sentiments and an assault on his faith. "The whole world and the country are now well aware that the BJP's politics is based on lies, deceit, and manipulation,” Rawat alleged.

He cited some earlier incidents to substantiate his charge. “The Congress suffered losses in Uttarakhand in 2017 because of the BJP's lies and deceit about a holiday for Friday prayers. But the BJP has not been able to show any gazette notification till date. Again, in 2022, the BJP allegedly spread the lie about building a Muslim university. Now, once again, they are using AI to tarnish my image,” said the former Chief Minister.

Rawat argued, “The Prime Minister says on global platforms that the misuse of AI is a global crime and everyone needs to be cautious about it. But in Uttarakhand, his own party is using artificial intelligence to target him. It is more outrageous to call me a Pakistani spy through AI.”

He described it as a blot on his political career and a reason why he had to seek justice and file a case. He argued it ​​constitutes a crime under the Indian Penal Code and Cybercrime laws, and the Representation of the People’s Act. Leaders of the INDIA alliance have also come out in his support.