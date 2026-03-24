ETV Bharat / bharat

Harish Rana, India's First Person To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia, Dies In AIIMS-Delhi: Sources

New Delhi: Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies in AIIMS-Delhi after more than 13 years in a coma, says sources.

The patient, whose family lives in Ghaziabad, has been bedridden since August 2013, waging a battle between life and death. On March 11, the Supreme Court issued directives for administering euthanasia to him, along with specific instructions regarding the procedure that was to be followed.