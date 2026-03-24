Harish Rana, India's First Person To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia, Dies In AIIMS-Delhi: Sources
Harish Rana, 32, who has been in a coma for 13 years after he fell from the fourth-floor balcony as a student in Chandigarh
AIIMS Delhi, where Harish Rana was being administered euthanasia (ETV Bharat)
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies in AIIMS-Delhi after more than 13 years in a coma, says sources.
The patient, whose family lives in Ghaziabad, has been bedridden since August 2013, waging a battle between life and death. On March 11, the Supreme Court issued directives for administering euthanasia to him, along with specific instructions regarding the procedure that was to be followed.
More details to follow....