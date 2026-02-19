ETV Bharat / bharat

Haridwar Monk Under Scanner For Derogatory Post On Jyotiba Phule; Madhya Pradesh Police Transfer Zero FIR

Haridwar: A 'zero FIR', registered at the Sheopur police station in Sheetla Pada, Madhya Pradesh, against a Uttarakhand-based monk, has now been transferred to Haridwar. The case pertains to derogatory comments made on social media against social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Haridwar police have registered the case and have begun investigations.

According to the police, Mukesh Suman, a resident of Ward No. 18, Sheetla Pada, Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, stated in his complaint to the Sheopur police station that he is the district president of the Rashtriya Phule Brigade. He alleged that on November 28, 2025, a person on Facebook going by the name of Swami Anand Swaroop, had posted derogatory and insulting comments against Mahatma Phule on the social media.

The derogatory Facebook post were allegedly used to hurt religious and social sentiments. It was also alleged that the post was made with the intention of spreading caste animosity and religious hostility in society by hurting the sentiments of a large section of society.