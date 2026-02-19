Haridwar Monk Under Scanner For Derogatory Post On Jyotiba Phule; Madhya Pradesh Police Transfer Zero FIR
The FIR was filed by the district president of 'Rashtriya Phule Brigade' in MP, about a Facebook post by Swami Anand Swaroop in November 2025.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Haridwar: A 'zero FIR', registered at the Sheopur police station in Sheetla Pada, Madhya Pradesh, against a Uttarakhand-based monk, has now been transferred to Haridwar. The case pertains to derogatory comments made on social media against social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Haridwar police have registered the case and have begun investigations.
According to the police, Mukesh Suman, a resident of Ward No. 18, Sheetla Pada, Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, stated in his complaint to the Sheopur police station that he is the district president of the Rashtriya Phule Brigade. He alleged that on November 28, 2025, a person on Facebook going by the name of Swami Anand Swaroop, had posted derogatory and insulting comments against Mahatma Phule on the social media.
The derogatory Facebook post were allegedly used to hurt religious and social sentiments. It was also alleged that the post was made with the intention of spreading caste animosity and religious hostility in society by hurting the sentiments of a large section of society.
In his complaint, Mukesh Suman said the Facebook ID holder's ashram is in Haridwar. Hence, Sheopur police registered a 'zero' FIR and transferred it. Preliminary investigation has confirmed Suman's assertion that the ashram is indeed located in the Haridwar area.
Haridwar City Kotwali station in-charge Ritesh Shah said, "The FIR has been transferred from Madhya Pradesh to Haridwar. Based on the 'zero' FIR, a case has been registered at the city Kotwali police station, and an investigation has been initiated."
Jyotirao Phule was a 19th century social reformer in Maharashtra, who worked towards the eradication of untouchability and the caste system, and towards educating women and people belonging to the oppressed castes. In this, he was ably assisted by his wife Savitribai Phule and their friend Fatima Begum Sheikh. Due to his social work, people called him Jyotiba out of respect.