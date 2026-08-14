ETV Bharat / bharat

Haridwar Kumbh 2027 Preparations Enter Next Phase, New Projects To Be Finalised In One Week

Dehradun: Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar have now entered the next phase. Most of the major permanent projects proposed are almost complete, while the tendering process for temporary works is underway.

The administration is now focusing on new works and arrangements deemed necessary for the Kumbh and sought by various stakeholders. In this connection, an important meeting is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of the Garhwal Commissioner.

Representatives of the saint community, the Ganga Sabha, the local administration, and other stakeholders associated with the Kumbh, along with officials from the concerned departments, will participate in the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the need, utility and feasibility of the new proposals and seek to finalise them. Importantly, a deadline has also been set for taking decisions on these proposals. The administration aims to reach a consensus on the new works within the next week so that they can be implemented on the ground in time, wherever required.

Preparations for several major infrastructure projects for an event as large as the Kumbh had begun well in advance. Several permanent works have already been completed, while the tendering process is underway for works that will be set up temporarily during the Kumbh.

These include facilities for devotees' convenience, traffic management, ghats and bathing areas, sanitation, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities. However, as preparations have progressed, some requirements have emerged at the ground level that were not part of the initial plan.

These requirements are now being considered as new proposals. The administration wants to ensure that no new project is approved solely on demand. Its actual necessity, utility during the Kumbh and the possibility of completing it on time will also be assessed.