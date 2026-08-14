Haridwar Kumbh 2027 Preparations Enter Next Phase, New Projects To Be Finalised In One Week
The government plans to give Haridwar's 2027 Ardh Kumbh a Mahakumbh-like scale, with new infrastructure proposals being assessed for timely execution | reports Naveen Uniyal
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Dehradun: Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar have now entered the next phase. Most of the major permanent projects proposed are almost complete, while the tendering process for temporary works is underway.
The administration is now focusing on new works and arrangements deemed necessary for the Kumbh and sought by various stakeholders. In this connection, an important meeting is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of the Garhwal Commissioner.
Representatives of the saint community, the Ganga Sabha, the local administration, and other stakeholders associated with the Kumbh, along with officials from the concerned departments, will participate in the meeting.
The meeting will discuss the need, utility and feasibility of the new proposals and seek to finalise them. Importantly, a deadline has also been set for taking decisions on these proposals. The administration aims to reach a consensus on the new works within the next week so that they can be implemented on the ground in time, wherever required.
Preparations for several major infrastructure projects for an event as large as the Kumbh had begun well in advance. Several permanent works have already been completed, while the tendering process is underway for works that will be set up temporarily during the Kumbh.
These include facilities for devotees' convenience, traffic management, ghats and bathing areas, sanitation, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities. However, as preparations have progressed, some requirements have emerged at the ground level that were not part of the initial plan.
These requirements are now being considered as new proposals. The administration wants to ensure that no new project is approved solely on demand. Its actual necessity, utility during the Kumbh and the possibility of completing it on time will also be assessed.
The event in Haridwar is of immense religious significance. Large numbers of devotees from across the country travel to the city and take holy dips at Har Ki Pauri and other ghats along the Ganga.
The biggest challenges during the Kumbh include ensuring safe movement of devotees, crowd management, sanitation, healthcare services and traffic arrangements. This is why the administration is now focusing not only on permanent construction but also on temporary arrangements and new proposals required during the event.
According to Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup, a final decision on the new proposals will be taken after discussions with all Kumbh stakeholders and officials.
"Most of the major permanent works have already been completed. The administration is now focusing on the remaining permanent works and newly proposed projects required for the Kumbh. A target of one week has been set, during which efforts will be made to build consensus on the new works," Anand Swarup, Garhwal Commissioner, said.
An important aspect of the government's preparations this time is its plan to give the Ardh Kumbh a grand, extensive scale similar to that of the Mahakumbh. Although the event is an Ardh Kumbh, the government wants its arrangements, facilities and overall scale to be in no way inferior to those of the Mahakumbh.
This is expected to have a direct impact on Haridwar's infrastructure and event management. Preparations have now reached a stage where, alongside projects already planned, new arrangements based on the event's actual requirements are also being finalised.
The coming week will therefore be crucial, as it will determine which new proposals receive approval and how they are implemented on the ground before the Kumbh.
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