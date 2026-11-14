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Union Minister Hardeep Puri Resigns As Rajya Sabha Member From UP After Election From MP

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has resigned as member of Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and his resignation has been accepted, days after he was elected unopposed to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.

A bulletin released by Rajya Sabha says, "Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Uttar Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 14th November, 2026."

Last month, on October 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced eight candidates for the 10 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, and decided to drop Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma. The move by the Nitin Nabin-led party, which is in power at the Centre since 2014, fuelled speculation of a possible reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.

However, the Union Minister was, on November 5, elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed from Madhya Pradesh in the byelection for a seat that fell vacant after the resignation of former Union Minister L Murugan.

Puri's nomination papers were accepted by the Returning Officer on November 3 after objections raised by Congress leaders and independent candidates were dismissed during scrutiny. With the nominations of the two other candidates, Rajkumar Lohani and Kante Sayanna, rejected, Puri remained the sole candidate in the fray.