ETV Bharat / bharat

Hardeep Singh Puri Reaffirms Support To Venezuela For Energy Reconstruction; Says Indian Companies Ready To Deepen Presence

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri calls on the acting President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri called on Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on June 4 and reaffirmed India's strong support for Venezuela's energy reconstruction, noting that Indian companies are ready to deepen their presence in the South American nation. The details were shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a press statement. It highlighted that Puri called on Rodriguez along with the senior officials of the Ministry and Chairpersons of various Public Sector Oil companies. Both leaders discussed opportunities for building an enduring energy partnership between the two countries. During the meeting, the Minister noted that India and Venezuela share a natural partnership rooted in a long-standing friendship between the two countries. "He reaffirmed India's strong support for Venezuela's energy reconstruction, adding that Indian companies are ready to deepen their presence in Venezuela.