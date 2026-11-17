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Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member From Madhya Pradesh

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan administers the oath of office to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to him in his chamber here.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice and Minister of State of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

"Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C P Radhakrishnan, administered the oath of office to Shri Hardeep Singh Puri as an elected Member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh at Parliament House today," the Vice President's office said in a post on X.

Puri had resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat representing Uttar Pradesh on November 14. The Union Minister was, on November 5, elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed from Madhya Pradesh in the byelection for a seat that fell vacant after the resignation of former Union Minister L Murugan.