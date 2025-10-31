ETV Bharat / bharat

Hardeep Puri Recounts 1984 Riots When Sikhs Were Attacked By ‘Murderous Mobs Guided, Led By Cong Leaders'

New Delhi: As the Congress party and its leaders pay homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her security guards, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recounted the horror that was unleashed on the Sikh community in the name of ‘revenge’. The Minister took his social media account X to describe the trauma the Sikh community continues to live with.

“Today we observe the anniversary of one of the darkest blots in the history of independent India. I shudder even now when I recall those days of 1984 when helpless and innocent Sikh men, women and children were mindlessly massacred, and their properties and places of worship were ransacked by murderous mobs guided and led by Congress leaders and their cronies. All in the name of extracting ‘revenge’ for the dastardly murder of Smt Indira Gandhi.”

He alleged that the police were forced to stand as a “mute spectator even as Sikhs were being pulled out of their houses, vehicles and Gurdwaras and were being burnt alive”. Puri said the state machinery was turned on its head and the protectors had “turned to perpetrators”. He said in his post that “voter lists were used to identify Sikh owned homes and properties; no attempts were made to stop the mobs for several days”.

“Instead with his statement “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes” PM Rajiv Gandhi gave his open support to the massacre of Sikhs. Congress leaders were seen leading mobs outside Gurdwaras, as even police stood watching. The very institutions meant to uphold law and order surrendered their conscience and allowed a free hand to these leaders,” he wrote.

The Minister alleged that at a Congress MLA’s house, leaders had met and decided that Sikhs “must be taught a lesson”.