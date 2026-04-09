Hardeep Puri To Visit Qatar Amid LNG Supply Disruptions
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to visit Qatar for LNG talks amid the supply crisis.
File Photo: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (IANS)
Published : April 9, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to visit Qatar on April 9 and 10 to discuss the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid disruptions triggered by the ongoing Iran war. The supply constraints have compelled India to ration gas to ensure continued availability for households.
The visit comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over global energy security following attacks on critical infrastructure in the region.