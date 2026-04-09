ETV Bharat / bharat

Hardeep Puri To Visit Qatar Amid LNG Supply Disruptions

New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to visit Qatar on April 9 and 10 to discuss the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid disruptions triggered by the ongoing Iran war. The supply constraints have compelled India to ration gas to ensure continued availability for households.