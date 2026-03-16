Hardeep Puri's Daughter Demands Rs 10 Crore Compensation In Delhi High Court For Defamation Over Epstein Allegations
High Court is likely to hear Himayani Puri's petition against 'content targeting her on social media' like X, Google, Meta, and LinkedIn, tomorrow.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Himayani Puri, the daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, has filed a contempt petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of content that links her name to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein in connection with a case involving the operation of an international racket for the sexual exploitation of minor girls. The High Court is likely to hear this petition tomorrow (March 17).
Himayani Puri has sought compensation of Rs 10 crore for the defamation of her reputation. She has stated that since February 22, her name has been linked to the notorious Epstein across various online platforms and obscure social media channels worldwide. The petition asserts that defamatory content targeting her has been posted on social media platforms like X, Google, Meta, and LinkedIn.
It is pertinent to note that this online content claims that Himayani Puri previously worked at Realm Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm. At that time, Epstein and his associates were reportedly providing funding to Realm Partners LLC.
The content further alleges that an individual named Robert Millard conspired with Puri to orchestrate the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Himayani Puri has categorically stated that all allegations leveled against her in the online content are false and devoid of any factual basis.
The petition contends that these allegations are being leveled against the petitioner solely because she is the daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Puri — a former member of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) who currently holds a senior position in the Union Cabinet.
It is worth mentioning that following the alleged appearance of Hardeep Puri's name in the Epstein Files, the matter has repeatedly triggered uproar and disruptions within Parliament.