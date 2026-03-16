ETV Bharat / bharat

Hardeep Puri's Daughter Demands Rs 10 Crore Compensation In Delhi High Court For Defamation Over Epstein Allegations

New Delhi: Himayani Puri, the daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, has filed a contempt petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of content that links her name to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein in connection with a case involving the operation of an international racket for the sexual exploitation of minor girls. The High Court is likely to hear this petition tomorrow (March 17).

Himayani Puri has sought compensation of Rs 10 crore for the defamation of her reputation. She has stated that since February 22, her name has been linked to the notorious Epstein across various online platforms and obscure social media channels worldwide. The petition asserts that defamatory content targeting her has been posted on social media platforms like X, Google, Meta, and LinkedIn.

It is pertinent to note that this online content claims that Himayani Puri previously worked at Realm Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm. At that time, Epstein and his associates were reportedly providing funding to Realm Partners LLC.