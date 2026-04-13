ETV Bharat / bharat

Har Ki Pauri Mgmt Stops Ex-Muslim Padyatra From Bijnor, Claims Participants 'Wore Skullcaps, Gave Muslim Names'

Haridwar: Ganga Sabha, the organisation responsible for managing Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, has been up in arms since Sunday, April 12, with the arrival of the "Ex-Muslim Yatra". The president of the Sabha, who is himself a pilgrim priest, has objected to the arrival of people wearing skullcaps at the Brahmakund in Har Ki Pauri, and threatened legal action against Ram Vishal Das, a Haridwar priest.

Months ago, the Ganga Sabha had put up banners across Haridwar, prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri. Then, on Saturday, April 11, activist Imroz Alam led a "Purv-Muslim Sadbhavna Padyatra" from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, that reached Haridwar on Sunday, sparking the controversy. The Yatra was joined by Sant Ram Vishal Das Maharaj, members of several Hindu organisations, and other Hindu priests.

The Yatra began from the Ganga Barrage in Bijnor. The yatris rested overnight in Shyampur, Haridwar, and reached Har Ki Pauri on Sunday, amid strict security arrangements. To avoid tension, police was deployed during the Yatra. Nevertheless, as soon as videos of the Yatra surfaced on social media, protests erupted.

Participants claimed that dozens of people had left Islam and embraced Sanatan Dharma, and wanted to worship at Har Ki Pauri. "Those who have left Islam are in danger. We are returning home by embracing Hinduism. The purpose of the Yatra is to ensure that after returning to Sanatan Dharma, they are not harmed or harassed in any way," said activist Imroz Alam, who organised the Yatra.