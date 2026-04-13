Har Ki Pauri Mgmt Stops Ex-Muslim Padyatra From Bijnor, Claims Participants 'Wore Skullcaps, Gave Muslim Names'
Ganga Sabha threatens priest Ram Vishal Das, who joined the Yatra. The organiser said those who left Islam want to ensure they are not harmed.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Haridwar: Ganga Sabha, the organisation responsible for managing Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, has been up in arms since Sunday, April 12, with the arrival of the "Ex-Muslim Yatra". The president of the Sabha, who is himself a pilgrim priest, has objected to the arrival of people wearing skullcaps at the Brahmakund in Har Ki Pauri, and threatened legal action against Ram Vishal Das, a Haridwar priest.
Months ago, the Ganga Sabha had put up banners across Haridwar, prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri. Then, on Saturday, April 11, activist Imroz Alam led a "Purv-Muslim Sadbhavna Padyatra" from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, that reached Haridwar on Sunday, sparking the controversy. The Yatra was joined by Sant Ram Vishal Das Maharaj, members of several Hindu organisations, and other Hindu priests.
The Yatra began from the Ganga Barrage in Bijnor. The yatris rested overnight in Shyampur, Haridwar, and reached Har Ki Pauri on Sunday, amid strict security arrangements. To avoid tension, police was deployed during the Yatra. Nevertheless, as soon as videos of the Yatra surfaced on social media, protests erupted.
Participants claimed that dozens of people had left Islam and embraced Sanatan Dharma, and wanted to worship at Har Ki Pauri. "Those who have left Islam are in danger. We are returning home by embracing Hinduism. The purpose of the Yatra is to ensure that after returning to Sanatan Dharma, they are not harmed or harassed in any way," said activist Imroz Alam, who organised the Yatra.
Shri Ganga Sabha President Nitin Gautam said the Yatra was done to defame Har Ki Pauri and Sanatan Dharma. He added that cheap publicity would not be allowed, and legal action will be taken against the culprits. "We were told that the Yatra would only involve Hindus who had left Islam and embraced Sanatan Dharma, so we welcomed it. But, the videos show many people wearing skullcaps (associated with Islam) at Har Ki Pauri, which shocked us," said Gautam.
Gautam said according to the bylaws of the management of Har Ki Pauri, non-Hindus can't enter the area, and that strict action should be taken against those who do. He called the Hindu priest Ram Vishal Das Maharaj "a Congress leader" and accused him of tarnishing Sanatan Dharma. He also said such people should be boycotted, and threatened taking legal action against him.
"This is propaganda. By telling lies, a saint misled the administration and Ganga. Many of the people in the Yatra were wearing Muslim skullcaps. When asked, they gave their names according to that religion. A case will be filed against such 'Kalanemi' priests, who should be boycotted," said Ujjwal Pandit, the pilgrim priest.