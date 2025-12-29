Happy New Year 2026 | Which Country Celebrates It First And Which Last?
Kiribati welcomes the New Year hours before India, as time zones and the International Date Line shape global celebrations.
December 29, 2025
Updated : December 29, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: As the clock strikes 12 at midnight on December 31, the world will ring in the New Year. In just two days, people around the globe will be welcoming 2026 and saying goodbye to 2025. But there are countries that ring in the New Year before any other nation in the world.
Countries celebrate the New Year at different times due to the Earth’s rotation and the system of time zones. Celebrations begin near the International Date Line in the far East and gradually move westward, following the sun’s path. In some regions, cultural and religious calendars also lead to different New Year dates.
The first country to welcome the New Year is the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, specifically Kiritimati (Christmas Island), which lies in the world’s earliest time zone. This became possible after the Kiribati government realigned the International Date Line in 1995 to ensure all its islands share the same calendar day.
When Kiribati rings in the New Year, it is still the afternoon of December 31 in India, with Kiritimati reaching midnight at around 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). India celebrates the New Year several hours later, as Kiribati is about 8.5 hours ahead of IST.
Other Pacific nations such as Samoa and Tonga follow Kiribati, with New Zealand also among the early celebrants.
Five Countries That Will Celebrate The New Year First
|Sequence
|Location
|Local Time When New Year Arrives*
|1
|Kiribati
|12:00 AM, January 1
|2
|Samoa
|11:00 PM, Dec 31
|2
|Tonga
|11:00 PM, Dec 31
|2
|Tokelau
|11:00 PM, Dec 31
|3
|New Zealand
|10:45 PM, Dec 31
|4
|Russia
|10:00 PM, Dec 31
|4
|Fiji
|10:00 PM, Dec 31
|4
|Marshall Islands
|10:00 PM, Dec 31
|4
|Nauru
|10:00 PM, Dec 31
|4
|Wallis and Futuna
|10:00 PM, Dec 31
|4
|Tuvalu
|10:00 PM, Dec 31
|5
|Australia
|9:30 PM, Dec 31
*Note: It means what time it will be in other countries when Kiribati hits midnight.
Kiribati
The name Kiribati is pronounced “Kiribass” because the letter “ti” is pronounced as “s” in the local Gilbertese language. The island nation gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1979 and is among the world’s youngest sovereign states.
Samoa
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Samoa is among the next countries to welcome the New Year, sharing a similar time zone with Kiribati and closely followed by Tonga.
Which Country Celebrates the New Year Last?
American Samoa is among the last inhabited places on Earth to celebrate the New Year, following the UTC-11 time zone, nearly a full day after Kiribati. It is followed by the uninhabited Baker and Howland Islands (US territories), which are the last places in the world to enter the New Year.
The International Date Line positions these locations at the very end of the calendar sequence, marking the final moments of the outgoing year.
