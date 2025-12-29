ETV Bharat / bharat

Happy New Year 2026 | Which Country Celebrates It First And Which Last?

As Kiribati rings in the New Year first, India joins global celebrations later, following the westward movement of time zones. ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: As the clock strikes 12 at midnight on December 31, the world will ring in the New Year. In just two days, people around the globe will be welcoming 2026 and saying goodbye to 2025. But there are countries that ring in the New Year before any other nation in the world.

Countries celebrate the New Year at different times due to the Earth’s rotation and the system of time zones. Celebrations begin near the International Date Line in the far East and gradually move westward, following the sun’s path. In some regions, cultural and religious calendars also lead to different New Year dates.

The first country to welcome the New Year is the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, specifically Kiritimati (Christmas Island), which lies in the world’s earliest time zone. This became possible after the Kiribati government realigned the International Date Line in 1995 to ensure all its islands share the same calendar day.

When Kiribati rings in the New Year, it is still the afternoon of December 31 in India, with Kiritimati reaching midnight at around 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). India celebrates the New Year several hours later, as Kiribati is about 8.5 hours ahead of IST.

Other Pacific nations such as Samoa and Tonga follow Kiribati, with New Zealand also among the early celebrants.

Five Countries That Will Celebrate The New Year First