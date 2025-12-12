ETV Bharat / bharat

Anatomy Of A Protest: In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Government Behind Asia's Largest Ethanol Plant, Nationwide EBP-20 Rollout...

Hanumangarh/Jaipur: Over the past few days, Rathikheda village in the Tibbi area of ​​Hanumangarh district, has become the centre of intense controversy and violent confrontation, in connection with a proposed ethanol factory, Asia's largest. The government claims that the factory, being built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore using latest technology, will support the Centre's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme. However, for farmers, the project has now become a major issue of conflict.

A peaceful, 10-month-long farmers' protest against the ethanol factory, which began in September 2024, suddenly turned violent on Wednesday evening, when the farmers turned violent, breached the factory wall to enter the factory premises and set fire to several vehicles. The protesters claim that in a region that is already facing water shortages, the factory will put significant pressure on groundwater, increase pollution and degrade soil fertility, posing a threat to the local environment and human health.

Protest Turns Violent

Until June 2025, the protesters had kept busy organising sit-ins and protests, and filing memorandums with authorities. Then, in July, when the company began building a boundary wall for the factory, protesters became more vocal, causing the construction to stop for a while. On November 19, construction resumed under police protection, while some farmer leaders were arrested. Observers say this is when farmers turned aggressive, culminating in the December 10 outburst.

On Wednesday afternoon, farmers gathered in large numbers outside the Tibbi SDM office. Around 4 pm, the crowd, riding on tractors, advanced towards the factory site. As the tractors broke down the boundary wall, protesters streamed into the office premises and set it on fire. More than 14 vehicles and earthmovers were burnt. With the situation spiraling out of control, police used tear gas and lathicharge at the protesters, who responded with heavy stone pelting.

The clashes left more than 70 protesters injured, including Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who received three stitches on his head. Several injured farmers were rushed to the hospital, while others received treatment on the spot. More than 40 farmers were detained, and cases filed against 107 farmers and villagers. Congress leaders claim that approximately 30 families near the factory have fled their homes to safer locations.

Government Clamps Down

As the situation worsened, the Hanumangarh district administration took strict measures, suspending internet services in the Tibbi area on Thursday. Educational institutions and markets were also closed, and a heavy police force was deployed around the factory. Security forces conducted flag marches in the nearby villages.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Divisional Commissioner, the Inspector General (IG) of Bikaner, the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) arrived at the scene and held a series of talks with the Rajasthan Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, representing the farmers, at the local Gurdwara Singh Sabha and the Tehsildar's office until Thursday afternoon to defuse tensions.

According to Hanumangarh Collector Khushal Yadav, the project was approved under an MoU signed during the "Rising Rajasthan" campaign of 2022. Industrial conversion and land registration were completed in 2023. Subsequently, permissions were issued from all departments, including the State Pollution Control Board.

The district administration claims that on the morning of December 10, at a mahapanchayat, the crowd became violent despite the Tibbi SDM publicly promising that the administration, heeding to local sentiments, will halt construction work, and was even willing to provide a written assurance over it.

Many Sides To A Story

Farmers opposing the ethanol factory say it will heavily exploit groundwater and increase pollution. Smoke and chemicals will pollute the soil, affecting agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as the local environment and public health. Farmer organisations say they will not allow the plant to be built until it acquires necessary environmental clearance and local consent.

So far, the company owners have remained silent. No public statement has yet been made by Jatinder Arora and Robin Jindal, directors of Dune Ethanol Private Limited, registered in Chandigarh, which is building the 40 MW grain-based ethanol plant at Chak 4 RK, Rathikheda, over 45 acres. The government says the plant will advance the Centre's 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20) target, and provide employment to local youth, thereby contributing to regional development.