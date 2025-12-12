Anatomy Of A Protest: In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Government Behind Asia's Largest Ethanol Plant, Nationwide EBP-20 Rollout...
...while farmers fear groundwater depletion, rising pollution, degraded soil fertility, and a threat to local environment and human health.
Hanumangarh/Jaipur: Over the past few days, Rathikheda village in the Tibbi area of Hanumangarh district, has become the centre of intense controversy and violent confrontation, in connection with a proposed ethanol factory, Asia's largest. The government claims that the factory, being built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore using latest technology, will support the Centre's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme. However, for farmers, the project has now become a major issue of conflict.
A peaceful, 10-month-long farmers' protest against the ethanol factory, which began in September 2024, suddenly turned violent on Wednesday evening, when the farmers turned violent, breached the factory wall to enter the factory premises and set fire to several vehicles. The protesters claim that in a region that is already facing water shortages, the factory will put significant pressure on groundwater, increase pollution and degrade soil fertility, posing a threat to the local environment and human health.
Protest Turns Violent
Until June 2025, the protesters had kept busy organising sit-ins and protests, and filing memorandums with authorities. Then, in July, when the company began building a boundary wall for the factory, protesters became more vocal, causing the construction to stop for a while. On November 19, construction resumed under police protection, while some farmer leaders were arrested. Observers say this is when farmers turned aggressive, culminating in the December 10 outburst.
On Wednesday afternoon, farmers gathered in large numbers outside the Tibbi SDM office. Around 4 pm, the crowd, riding on tractors, advanced towards the factory site. As the tractors broke down the boundary wall, protesters streamed into the office premises and set it on fire. More than 14 vehicles and earthmovers were burnt. With the situation spiraling out of control, police used tear gas and lathicharge at the protesters, who responded with heavy stone pelting.
The clashes left more than 70 protesters injured, including Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who received three stitches on his head. Several injured farmers were rushed to the hospital, while others received treatment on the spot. More than 40 farmers were detained, and cases filed against 107 farmers and villagers. Congress leaders claim that approximately 30 families near the factory have fled their homes to safer locations.
Government Clamps Down
As the situation worsened, the Hanumangarh district administration took strict measures, suspending internet services in the Tibbi area on Thursday. Educational institutions and markets were also closed, and a heavy police force was deployed around the factory. Security forces conducted flag marches in the nearby villages.
The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Divisional Commissioner, the Inspector General (IG) of Bikaner, the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) arrived at the scene and held a series of talks with the Rajasthan Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, representing the farmers, at the local Gurdwara Singh Sabha and the Tehsildar's office until Thursday afternoon to defuse tensions.
According to Hanumangarh Collector Khushal Yadav, the project was approved under an MoU signed during the "Rising Rajasthan" campaign of 2022. Industrial conversion and land registration were completed in 2023. Subsequently, permissions were issued from all departments, including the State Pollution Control Board.
The district administration claims that on the morning of December 10, at a mahapanchayat, the crowd became violent despite the Tibbi SDM publicly promising that the administration, heeding to local sentiments, will halt construction work, and was even willing to provide a written assurance over it.
Many Sides To A Story
Farmers opposing the ethanol factory say it will heavily exploit groundwater and increase pollution. Smoke and chemicals will pollute the soil, affecting agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as the local environment and public health. Farmer organisations say they will not allow the plant to be built until it acquires necessary environmental clearance and local consent.
So far, the company owners have remained silent. No public statement has yet been made by Jatinder Arora and Robin Jindal, directors of Dune Ethanol Private Limited, registered in Chandigarh, which is building the 40 MW grain-based ethanol plant at Chak 4 RK, Rathikheda, over 45 acres. The government says the plant will advance the Centre's 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20) target, and provide employment to local youth, thereby contributing to regional development.
On Thursday, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, in Delhi, expressed displeasure at the events of December 10. Speaking to a news agency, he accused a BJP minister of being a partner in the factory, saying it will destroy both water and soil, and demanding a thorough investigation.
Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who was injured during the clashes, also held the district administration and police responsible for the incident. Another Congress MLA Rupinder Singh Kooner, in a post on Instagram after his arrest on Thursday, said the government cannot suppress the public's voice by having them arrested, responding to which, Deputy SP Prashant Kaushik said the detentions were preventive measures to maintain peace and security in the area, and that all of those detailed were later released.
Two state ministers held a press conference in Jaipur on Thursday to present the government's side. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said the incident was a conspiracy by Congress leaders, whose own government had earlier granted permission for the factory. Saying that the farmers had been misled, he alleged that people from outside Rajasthan had been brought in to foment trouble.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, asked, "Why weren't there any protests when your government granted the permissions?" He alleged that anti-social elements had infiltrated the crowd to incite violence, and that the government is ready for talks, as long as law and order was not disturbed.
Amid the fracas, Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena issued a statement against the ethanol factory, saying the Congress government under CM Gehlot had approved the project, while MLAs close to him are using the farmers to attack the factory now. He also said the farmers' problems may be legitimate, but a solution can only emerge through dialogue.
In his presser at Tibbi, ADGP V K Singh praised the police's restraint in the face of violence, and urged the farmers not to succumb to outside influence. He said around three dozen people, including half-a-dozen policemen, were injured in the clashes, and added that the factory management and the injured have filed lawsuits against around 100 people.
What Is The EBP Programme?
The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, launched by the Centre in 2003 to blend ethanol with petrol, has now reached a significant milestone. According to the government, the target of implementing 20 per cent ethanol blend (E20) in petrol by 2025 has been achieved ahead of schedule, which is a significant step towards energy security, pollution control, and increasing farmers' incomes.
The program aims to reduce India's dependence on fossil fuels, reduce pollution, and strengthen the agriculture-based economy by blending ethanol into petrol. Ethanol is a renewable biofuel produced from sugarcane molasses, corn, rice husk, and other agricultural residues. Blending it with petrol increases energy efficiency.
To implement E20 blending, 10.16 billion litres of ethanol are required for petrol and 3.34 billion litres for other industrial uses. Under the National Biofuel Policy 2018, oil marketing companies are selling blended petrol across the country.
Two Major Ethanol Blends Available In India Currently Are:
1. E10 Petrol: Which is 10 per cent ethanol and 90 per cent petrol. Available nationwide, it reduces emissions, and is safe for most vehicles manufactured after 2001.
2. E20 Petrol: Which is 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. The government hopes to make it available nationwide by 2025. While it requires specially-designed or modified engines, it provides clean combustion, higher octane, and improved engine performance.
