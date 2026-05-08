ETV Bharat / bharat

Hantavirus: Two Indian Nationals On Board Cruise Ship MV Hondius

New Delhi: Confirming that two Indian nationals are currently on board cruise ship MV Hondius affected by Hantavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

“Information received through International Health Regulations (IHR) channels indicates that two Indian nationals are currently on board the vessel. Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols,” a senior official told ETV Bharat.

According to the official, the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to reported cases of hantavirus infection on board the cruise ship MV Hondius in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), World Health Organization (WHO), and other international health authorities.

“In view of the evolving situation and as a precautionary public health measure, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under IDSP, NCDC convened a high-level review meeting involving senior officials from IDSP and IHR-NFP India to assess the situation and review preparedness measures,” the official said.

As per preliminary information shared through WHO under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework, a total of eight probable cases of hantavirus infection have been reported on board the vessel, of which five cases have been laboratory confirmed. Three deaths have also been reported.

WHO was notified of the incident in the first week of this month, the official said. “According to WHO, the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread. WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection,” the official added.

WHO is coordinating international response measures under the IHR mechanism, including strengthening diagnostic support, facilitating epidemiological assessment, and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for passengers and crew, the official said.

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners, the official said. “Necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and well-being of Indian citizens,” the official added.