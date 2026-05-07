ETV Bharat / bharat

Hantavirus: Experts Caution Over Increased Global Travel And Ecological Changes

The Dutch cruise ship Hondius remains offshore in Cape Verde on May 4, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: As the MV Hondius cruise is presently sailing towards Spain’s Canary Islands unfolding the Hantavirus infection amid a global health concern, India’s public health specialists on Thursday cautioned that increased global travel and ecological changes are making zoonotic diseases more unpredictable.

They stress the importance of hygiene, rodent control, and early detection systems to prevent isolated incidents from escalating.

“There is no immediate cause for alarm in India. While cases of Hantavirus have been reported sporadically in parts of Asia, including India, outbreaks remain extremely rare. The virus is not considered highly contagious in typical community settings, unlike respiratory viruses such as influenza or Covid-19,” said renowned health expert and past president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine Dr Tamorish Kole to ETV Bharat on Thursday.

India’s public health system, guided by agencies such as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), already maintains surveillance for zoonotic diseases. Given that the current situation is confined to a specific cruise ship cluster with controlled evacuation and monitoring, the likelihood of widespread transmission to countries like India remains low, said Dr Kole.

“There is no immediate cause for alarm in India. While cases of Hantavirus have been reported sporadically in parts of Asia, including India, outbreaks remain extremely rare,” said Dr Tamorish Kole.

According to experts, ecological changes are making zoonotic diseases—illnesses that jump from animals to humans—far more unpredictable because they are altering how humans, animals, and pathogens interact.

“Diseases such as Covid-19, Nipah Virus Infection, Ebola Virus Disease, and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome are increasingly linked to environmental disruption,” said Dr Suneela Garg, renowned public health expert and former president of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), told ETV Bharat.

“Diseases such as Covid-19, Nipah Virus Infection, Ebola Virus Disease, and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome are increasingly linked to environmental disruption,” said Dr Suneela Garg.

Dr Garg who is also a member of the advisory committee of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) said that the Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the development.

Deforestation, Habitat Loss

When forests are cut down for agriculture, mining, roads, or urban expansion, wild animals lose their natural habitats. Species like bats, rodents, and monkeys move closer to human settlements and livestock.

This increases “spillover events” — moments when viruses cross from animals to humans. For example, deforestation has been linked to outbreaks of Nipah Virus Infection and Ebola Virus Disease.

Climate Change Alters Disease Patterns

Rising temperatures, changing rainfall, floods, and droughts affect where animals and insects live. Mosquitoes, ticks, and rodents are expanding into new regions. Warmer climates can extend breeding seasons of disease carriers, increase pathogen survival, push wildlife into unfamiliar ecosystems and as a result, diseases appear in places where they were previously unknown, making outbreaks harder to predict.

Wildlife Trade And Human Encroachment

Illegal wildlife trade and growing human intrusion into forests bring humans into close contact with stressed wild animals carrying unfamiliar pathogens.