Hantavirus: Experts Caution Over Increased Global Travel And Ecological Changes
India’s public health system, guided by agencies such as the National Centre for Disease Control, already maintains surveillance for zoonotic diseases.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: As the MV Hondius cruise is presently sailing towards Spain’s Canary Islands unfolding the Hantavirus infection amid a global health concern, India’s public health specialists on Thursday cautioned that increased global travel and ecological changes are making zoonotic diseases more unpredictable.
They stress the importance of hygiene, rodent control, and early detection systems to prevent isolated incidents from escalating.
“There is no immediate cause for alarm in India. While cases of Hantavirus have been reported sporadically in parts of Asia, including India, outbreaks remain extremely rare. The virus is not considered highly contagious in typical community settings, unlike respiratory viruses such as influenza or Covid-19,” said renowned health expert and past president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine Dr Tamorish Kole to ETV Bharat on Thursday.
India’s public health system, guided by agencies such as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), already maintains surveillance for zoonotic diseases. Given that the current situation is confined to a specific cruise ship cluster with controlled evacuation and monitoring, the likelihood of widespread transmission to countries like India remains low, said Dr Kole.
“There is no immediate cause for alarm in India. While cases of Hantavirus have been reported sporadically in parts of Asia, including India, outbreaks remain extremely rare,” said Dr Tamorish Kole.
According to experts, ecological changes are making zoonotic diseases—illnesses that jump from animals to humans—far more unpredictable because they are altering how humans, animals, and pathogens interact.
“Diseases such as Covid-19, Nipah Virus Infection, Ebola Virus Disease, and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome are increasingly linked to environmental disruption,” said Dr Suneela Garg, renowned public health expert and former president of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), told ETV Bharat.
“Diseases such as Covid-19, Nipah Virus Infection, Ebola Virus Disease, and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome are increasingly linked to environmental disruption,” said Dr Suneela Garg.
Dr Garg who is also a member of the advisory committee of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) said that the Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the development.
Deforestation, Habitat Loss
When forests are cut down for agriculture, mining, roads, or urban expansion, wild animals lose their natural habitats. Species like bats, rodents, and monkeys move closer to human settlements and livestock.
This increases “spillover events” — moments when viruses cross from animals to humans. For example, deforestation has been linked to outbreaks of Nipah Virus Infection and Ebola Virus Disease.
Climate Change Alters Disease Patterns
Rising temperatures, changing rainfall, floods, and droughts affect where animals and insects live. Mosquitoes, ticks, and rodents are expanding into new regions. Warmer climates can extend breeding seasons of disease carriers, increase pathogen survival, push wildlife into unfamiliar ecosystems and as a result, diseases appear in places where they were previously unknown, making outbreaks harder to predict.
Wildlife Trade And Human Encroachment
Illegal wildlife trade and growing human intrusion into forests bring humans into close contact with stressed wild animals carrying unfamiliar pathogens.
Wet markets and wildlife trafficking create ideal conditions for viruses to mutate and spread across species. Scientists believe similar ecological pressures contributed to the emergence of Covid-19.
Loss Of Biodiversity
Healthy ecosystems often regulate disease naturally. When biodiversity declines, species that tolerate human disturbance—especially rodents and bats—tend to dominate. Many of these animals are efficient carriers of zoonotic pathogens.
Increased Human Mobility
Modern travel and trade allow a local spillover event to become a global health crisis within days. Even remote outbreaks can rapidly spread internationally.
Hantavirus infections are rare but can be severe. In humans, the virus can cause two major syndromes: Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which affects the lungs and can lead to respiratory failure, and Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which impacts the kidneys. Symptoms typically begin with fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, but can rapidly progress to life-threatening complications.
Health experts emphasize that the virus does not spread easily between humans in most cases. “Transmission is usually linked to inhalation of airborne particles contaminated by rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. This makes confined environments — such as ships, cabins, or storage areas — potentially vulnerable if rodent exposure occurs,” said Dr Kole.
The cruise operator has not disclosed the exact location where the exposure may have happened, but expedition cruises often visit isolated regions where wildlife interaction is more likely, increasing the risk of zoonotic infections.
Dr Kole, however said that unlike most hantaviruses, there is evidence that the Andes strain can occasionally spread from person to person through close contact, though rodent exposure remains the main transmission route.
According to the WHO, the Andes strain, found in South America, is a currently known hantavirus for which limited human‑to‑human transmission among contacts has been documented.
Present Status
On May 2, a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness aboard a cruise ship was reported to the World Health Organization. The ship is carrying 147 passengers and crew. As of May 4, seven cases (two laboratory-confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases) have been identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three individuals reporting mild symptoms.
Burden Of Disease
According to the global health watchdog, Hantavirus infections are relatively uncommon globally but are associated with a case fatality rate of less than 1-15 per cent in Asia and Europe and up to 50 per cent in the Americas.
“Worldwide, it is estimated that from 10,000 to over 1,00,000 infections occur each year, with the largest burden in Asia and Europe,” the WHO said.
In East Asia, particularly China and the Republic of Korea, HFRS continues to account for many thousands of cases annually, although incidence has declined in recent decades.
“In Europe, several thousand cases are reported each year, mainly from northern and central regions where Puumala virus circulates. In the Americas, HCPS is much rarer, with hundreds of cases reported each year across the continent. The United States of America has reported fewer than 1000 cases, while South American countries such as Argentina, Brazil Chile, and Paraguay report small numbers of cases annually,” the WHO said.
Despite the lower incidence, HCPS has a high case fatality rate, commonly between 20 per cent and 40 per cent, making it a major public health concern, the WHO stated.
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