ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana: Cycle Manufacturer In Hansi Going Strong, Despite Recession

Hansi: After witnessing a surge in demand during the Covid 19 pandemic, the bicycle industry in India is currently going through a recession. But an entrepreneur in Hansi, Haryana is swimming against the tide and has made a mark for his company, LCI Cycles Private Limited.

Kamlesh Garg began his career as a vendor at Atlas Cycles that closed down some years ago. Instead of giving up, he started his own enterprise. Today, his bicycles are sold across various states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

"India is the second largest bicycle producing country in the world, and manufactures around five crore bicycles every year. However, China's dominance in the international market, especially in Europe, has continuously increased. Due to low cost, large-scale production and strong supply chain, Chinese companies have taken the lead. In such a situation, there is a need for Indian industry to adopt new technology, improve quality and increase exports," he said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Garg disclosed, "I started my career as a vendor of Atlas Cycles. When Atlas shut down, I didn't give up and started my own business. I have been continuously working in the bicycle manufacturing sector for the last 40 years. Confidence became my biggest strength during difficult times. There was a time when children used bicycles to go to school and adults used them for their daily chores. Now, bicycles have become more of a means of fitness and hobby than a necessity.”

The demand for his Ranger bicycles is continuously increasing among children and youth due to modern features like gears, disc brakes and suspension. At the same time, the prices have also gone up.

"Demand in the Indian bicycle industry increased rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 2,00,000 bicycles were being sold monthly at that time. But now demand has almost halved. Increased production and decreased sales have led to a problem of increased inventory for companies. Declining domestic demand and international competition have put additional pressure on the bicycle industry," Garg underlined.