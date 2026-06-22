ETV Bharat / bharat

Hands Of Those Showing Constitution Were Trembling When Naxal Violence Was At Peak: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Monday for decades of unabated Maoist violence in the country and said the hands of those who are waving the Constitution now were trembling then.

Addressing the "Republic Summit 2026" here, Modi also said Bharat is not only a fast-growing economy, but also a credible and reliable global power and the country is scripting the future of the next 1,000 years.

He said the previous Congress governments had labelled Naxal-affected areas as backward regions but the NDA government undertook the challenge of transforming those areas, helping the people there rise above despair and igniting their aspirations for progress.

To reflect this new approach, Modi said his government renamed those areas as aspirational districts and blocks and today, these aspirational districts and blocks are driving the growth of those regions.

He said a significant proportion of the population in these regions lived in poverty but over the last few years, 25 crore people have overcome poverty, with aspirational districts playing a crucial role in this achievement and those areas that were once affected by Naxalism are seeing new rays of development now.