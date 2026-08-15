Handloom Haat Opens At Janpath, Spotlighting India's Textile Traditions, Artisans And Contemporary Designs
Handloom Haat aims to transform traditional weavers into entrepreneurs and exporters by connecting India's textile heritage with design, innovation and markets | Surabhi Gupta reports.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Handloom Haat, the new Handloom Experience Centre at Janpath, was inaugurated by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday, bringing India’s handloom heritage, contemporary design, knowledge, enterprise and retail together under one roof.
The Minister also unveiled the Handloom Haat logo and interacted with weavers, artisans and designers during his visit to the centre.
The inaugural showcase featured 24 award-winning weavers through an exhibition organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), alongside 30-plus curated brands participating through the fifth edition of Weave The Future 5.0.
The centre has been designed not merely as a retail destination but as an experience space where visitors can explore the techniques, traditions, people and contemporary possibilities behind India’s handwoven textiles.
It also highlights a larger challenge for the handloom sector: how traditional crafts can remain economically viable amid changing consumer preferences, rising costs, and limited market access.
Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr M Beena told ETV Bharat, "Handloom is not only our heritage; it is also the livelihood of more than 35 lakh weavers. Our focus is to create sustainable livelihoods by positioning handloom products as premium, niche offerings. Handloom Heart is part of this effort to provide a dedicated marketing destination and give these products greater visibility. The larger goal is to take our weavers from being producers to entrepreneurs and, ultimately, exporters. I often describe this journey as 'weaver to entrepreneur, entrepreneur to exporter'."
Barmer's Patu Weaving Gets A Contemporary Makeover
Among the artisans showcased at the centre is Khetaram from Barmer, Rajasthan, who is working to revive the Patu weaving tradition passed down through his family.
His grandfather and father were both involved in Patu weaving, but the craft gradually lost its economic viability as artisans faced low wages and rising expenses. The family eventually moved away from the traditional occupation.
Khetaram, however, decided to revive the craft.
Concerned that the traditional technique was slowly disappearing, he underwent six months of training at The Handloom School in Maheshwar, where he learnt about colour theory, design and changing market requirements.
He returned home and began experimenting with the traditional Patu technique to create products suited to contemporary homes.
Today, his work includes curtains, wall hangings and cushion covers, all made using the same weaving technique traditionally practised by his family.
He has also experimented with colours inspired by the Rohida flower, a native tree associated with Rajasthan's craft heritage. His curtain designs explore the interplay of sunlight and shadows, giving the traditional weaving technique a contemporary aesthetic.
What began with a single loom at home has gradually grown into a small source of employment. Khetaram's wife also learnt the craft, and he now works with five weavers.
"Earlier, the wages were low while expenses were high, which is why my grandfather and father eventually left the work. We realised that our ancestral craft was slowly disappearing, so we decided to take it forward using new techniques," Khetaram said.
His participation in exhibitions has helped him take the craft beyond his village, with visitors showing interest in his products.
For Khetaram, reviving Patu weaving is therefore not simply about preserving an old technique. It is about making a traditional skill commercially viable again and creating employment for the next generation of artisans.
His products are available under the name Rohida Handloom, through his website and Instagram page.
From Jharkhand Villages To Markets Beyond India
A similar story of traditional craft meeting modern markets comes from Pritam in Jharkhand, who works primarily with tussar silk, along with Ahimsa, eri and muga silk.
For Pritam, the journey of a saree begins in the villages, where silk cocoons are sourced and processed. The silk threads are extracted and woven at home before being turned into sarees, suits and other garments.
Many products feature hand painting, hand embroidery and natural colours.
The finished products travel to markets in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and Pritam also has a showroom at August Kranti Bhawan in Delhi.
But taking the products to international markets has proved much more difficult.
Pritam recalled an attempt to send his products abroad through an official at Jharkhand Bhawan. The products were taken overseas with the promise that they would be returned when the official came back to India.
Nearly three years later, retrieving the products became a complicated and expensive process.
"The cost of bringing the parcel back is higher than the value of our products," Pritam said.
For small artisans, the problem is often not a lack of demand but the absence of an easy mechanism to navigate international trade, including licences, processing and logistics.
Pritam wants the government to create a facilitation mechanism that can help artisans promote their products internationally and navigate the export process.
"If the government supports us and helps promote our products in international markets, we will not face these difficulties," he said.
Three Floors Showcase India's Textile Diversity
The Handloom Experience Centre offers visitors a multi-layered journey across three floors.
The ground floor features the temporary exhibition "Reimagining Odisha Weaves, Cloth, Craft, Creativity, Community" by Vriksh Designs. It showcases lesser-known Odisha traditions such as Ganjam Bomkai and Dhalapathar Tapestry, alongside innovations in Ikat, Jaala and Phoda weaving.
The exhibition explores how collaboration between designers and master weavers can help revive regional textile traditions through new colours, textures, motifs, natural dyes and contemporary product forms.
The first floor houses the Visvakarma Gallery, a permanent gallery featuring rare textiles from the Visvakarma exhibition series held between 1981 and 1991.
Produced through Weavers' Service Centres in collaboration with weaving communities, these textiles reflect the coming together of technical skill, creative imagination and contemporary design thinking in post-Independence India.
The gallery also pays tribute to Sant Kabir Award and Padma Shri awardees for their contributions to Indian handloom traditions.
The second floor features the Design Conclave and an immersive experience inspired by India's forests and the rich repertoire of animal, bird, floral and natural motifs found across the country's handloom traditions.
The inauguration also featured the fifth edition of Weave The Future, which brought together weavers, designers, brands, researchers and other stakeholders.
The showcase focused on sustainable, circular and craft-led approaches to textiles, including indigenous fibres, regenerative materials, material innovation and responsible textile practices.
Installations explored India's indigenous fibre landscape and the links between geography, agriculture, ecology and textile production.
The focus reflects the changing conversation around handloom, where traditional skills are increasingly linked to sustainability, material innovation and contemporary design.
From Preservation To Livelihood
The stories of Khetaram and Pritam underline why creating markets for traditional textiles is critical.
In Barmer, a family craft was gradually abandoned because weaving could no longer provide adequate returns.
Khetaram's attempt to revive it has involved learning new design skills and developing products for contemporary consumers.
In Jharkhand, Pritam has found markets across major Indian cities but still faces hurdles in taking his products overseas.
Handloom Haat aims to provide such a platform by bringing together artisans, brands, designers, exhibitions, and consumers.
The retail experience at the centre therefore goes beyond conventional shopping. Visitors can explore the diversity and quality of Indian handlooms while getting a glimpse of the people and processes behind the textiles.
The larger objective is to connect handloom excellence, experience and enterprise, preserving traditional knowledge while creating contemporary markets for it.
With its inauguration at Janpath, Handloom Haat now offers a physical platform for that transition, bringing India's traditional weavers closer to consumers and showcasing how age-old techniques can find new relevance through design, innovation and enterprise.
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