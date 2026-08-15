ETV Bharat / bharat

Handloom Haat Opens At Janpath, Spotlighting India's Textile Traditions, Artisans And Contemporary Designs

New Delhi: Handloom Haat, the new Handloom Experience Centre at Janpath, was inaugurated by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday, bringing India’s handloom heritage, contemporary design, knowledge, enterprise and retail together under one roof.

The Minister also unveiled the Handloom Haat logo and interacted with weavers, artisans and designers during his visit to the centre.

The inaugural showcase featured 24 award-winning weavers through an exhibition organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), alongside 30-plus curated brands participating through the fifth edition of Weave The Future 5.0.

The centre has been designed not merely as a retail destination but as an experience space where visitors can explore the techniques, traditions, people and contemporary possibilities behind India’s handwoven textiles.

It also highlights a larger challenge for the handloom sector: how traditional crafts can remain economically viable amid changing consumer preferences, rising costs, and limited market access.

Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr M Beena told ETV Bharat, "Handloom is not only our heritage; it is also the livelihood of more than 35 lakh weavers. Our focus is to create sustainable livelihoods by positioning handloom products as premium, niche offerings. Handloom Heart is part of this effort to provide a dedicated marketing destination and give these products greater visibility. The larger goal is to take our weavers from being producers to entrepreneurs and, ultimately, exporters. I often describe this journey as 'weaver to entrepreneur, entrepreneur to exporter'."

Barmer's Patu Weaving Gets A Contemporary Makeover

Among the artisans showcased at the centre is Khetaram from Barmer, Rajasthan, who is working to revive the Patu weaving tradition passed down through his family.

His grandfather and father were both involved in Patu weaving, but the craft gradually lost its economic viability as artisans faced low wages and rising expenses. The family eventually moved away from the traditional occupation.

Khetaram, however, decided to revive the craft.

Concerned that the traditional technique was slowly disappearing, he underwent six months of training at The Handloom School in Maheshwar, where he learnt about colour theory, design and changing market requirements.

He returned home and began experimenting with the traditional Patu technique to create products suited to contemporary homes.

Today, his work includes curtains, wall hangings and cushion covers, all made using the same weaving technique traditionally practised by his family.

He has also experimented with colours inspired by the Rohida flower, a native tree associated with Rajasthan's craft heritage. His curtain designs explore the interplay of sunlight and shadows, giving the traditional weaving technique a contemporary aesthetic.

What began with a single loom at home has gradually grown into a small source of employment. Khetaram's wife also learnt the craft, and he now works with five weavers.

"Earlier, the wages were low while expenses were high, which is why my grandfather and father eventually left the work. We realised that our ancestral craft was slowly disappearing, so we decided to take it forward using new techniques," Khetaram said.

His participation in exhibitions has helped him take the craft beyond his village, with visitors showing interest in his products.

For Khetaram, reviving Patu weaving is therefore not simply about preserving an old technique. It is about making a traditional skill commercially viable again and creating employment for the next generation of artisans.

His products are available under the name Rohida Handloom, through his website and Instagram page.

From Jharkhand Villages To Markets Beyond India

A similar story of traditional craft meeting modern markets comes from Pritam in Jharkhand, who works primarily with tussar silk, along with Ahimsa, eri and muga silk.

For Pritam, the journey of a saree begins in the villages, where silk cocoons are sourced and processed. The silk threads are extracted and woven at home before being turned into sarees, suits and other garments.

Many products feature hand painting, hand embroidery and natural colours.

The finished products travel to markets in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and Pritam also has a showroom at August Kranti Bhawan in Delhi.

But taking the products to international markets has proved much more difficult.

Pritam recalled an attempt to send his products abroad through an official at Jharkhand Bhawan. The products were taken overseas with the promise that they would be returned when the official came back to India.