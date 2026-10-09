Don't Use Hammer To Kill Fly: SC On Blanket Closure Of Metro, Railways Over CJP Protest On Saturday
The CJI bench also asked the Centre to take appropriate decision on reconsidering Jantar Mantar as the designated protest venue, and demarcate another location.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 9, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST|
Updated : October 9, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to lift the blanket suspension of Metro and rail services imposed ahead of the October 10 protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), stressing that regulation cannot slip into outright prohibition.
The bench was hearing petitions filed by CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby and others, challenging the curbs imposed by the authorities ahead of tomorrow's protest.
Noting that the organisers themselves were absent, the bench focused instead on commuters’ right to access public transport without undue hardship. “There is a principle of proportionality… It does not mean you use a hammer to kill a fly,” the Apex court orally observed.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre.
The bench was informed that the organisers of the October 10 protest were not present in court. The bench said in their absence, the court was concerned about the complete closure of Metro stations in the capital.
The CJI told Mehta, “We have some serious concern about it. Our concern is hundreds, thousands of commuters who come from Gurgaon or Greater Noida… To Delhi for their livelihood... There are students, employees… So we are talking on behalf of common citizenry of the city… You are entitled to regulatory measures. Want to stop unruly mob movement? Do that. But that does not mean you halt everything, and people have no facility available. Everybody does not have a car; everybody does not have private facilities.”
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the same is the issue with trains, which are being cancelled at source.
Commenting that the police has barricaded and stopped people from moving from one part of the city to another, a senior counsel asked how this is going to be overcome. “Complete barricading,” stressed the counsel.
The CJI orally observed, “There is a principle of proportionality. You have to avoid certain things. Do only to an extent. But this does not mean that you use a hammer to kill a fly."
The bench said there is no difficulty in taking measures, but government should ensure that everything is not halted, asking the government to also revisit the decision to barricade roads.
Mehta said he will put this before the government. The bench said people should know that if there is a barricade on one road, another road is available for vehicular movement.
A counsel claimed that police are going from mosque to mosque, asking people not to participate in the protest. The bench said it can't comment on anything unless it is brought before the bench.
Advocate Vrinda Grover said young women have been taken off trains, with police claiming they must be students going to the protest. She stressed that young women had been pulled out of trains.
The bench also asked the Centre to take an appropriate decision on reconsidering Jantar Mantar as the designated protest venue, and demarcate another location. It made the observation after the Solicitor General said the Centre will consider re-designating another site for protests, adding that a decision on this will be taken soon.
After Mehta accepted that this was a "well-put suggestion", Kapil Sibal, another counsellor for the petitioners, nodded in agreement.
The bench observed that all sides have agreed that it is a high time there is an alternative place for protestors for a peaceful protest shall be identified, where basic amenities can be provided. The bench said a competent authority shall take a suitable decision.
After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the Centre not to completely stop train services to Delhi, or to close so many Delhi Metro stations ahead of tomorrow's protest. The bench asked the Centre to allow these services in a regulated manner, keeping in mind the principles of proportionality, so that the public is not inconvenienced.
Mehta assured that he will impress upon the authorities to allow the services in a regulated manner.
The bench also directed the Centre to give due publicity to the advisory, so that no hardship is caused to the public. It noted in its order that after it had emphasised the distinction between complete prohibition and regulation, the Solicitor General had agreed to impress upon authorities to reconsider the prohibitions, and allow movement of trains/Metro in a regulated manner that causes no inconvenience to Delhi's citizenry, keeping proportionality in mind.
“We make it clear that there shall not be complete prohibition on movement of Metro/trains,” said the bench.
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