ETV Bharat / bharat

Hallmark Of Modi Govt Is To Silence Voices of Victims: Rahul On Detention Of Ankita Bhandari's Parents

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and activist Yogita Bhayana with the parents of Ankita Bhandari at India Gate during a protest on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the Modi government over the detention of the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022. He said the hallmark of the regime is to silence victims and remove those who raise questions.

The parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari were released early Thursday, hours after they were detained while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor. During his detention, her father gave the Centre 24 hours to cancel Gautam's appointment.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "4 AM in the morning. While the world was asleep, Ankita Bhandari's parents were taken into custody. Their crime? They were sitting quietly at India Gate - with burdened shoulders, without any commotion, and simply demanding that Dushyant Gautam should not be made the Governor of Sikkim until the CBI investigation is complete."

"Yesterday, Priyanka and I met these parents. Even before the results of that investigation came in, the appointment was rushed, and the parents asking questions were picked up in the dead of night," Gandhi said.

"This is the hallmark of this government: silence the voices of the victims, remove those who ask questions," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. But the fight for justice will neither be silenced nor stopped, Gandhi asserted.

The Congress stands with Ankita Bhandari's family, and will continue to stand with them until they get justice, he asserted using the hashtag 'Justice For Ankita Bhandari'. According to sources, her parents were released around 5 am.

Ankita's father threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the government did not accept their demand. Her family has been alleging that Gautam played a key role in Ankita's death.