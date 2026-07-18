'Half-Hearted Demand': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Turns Down NC Invitation For J&K Statehood Protest; Wants Article 370 On Agenda
Mufti said that the proposed protest by NC, which had promised to restore J&K's special status, played into the hands of the BJP.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti has turned down the ruling National Conference invitation for its proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand restoration of J&K's statehood. Mufti termed the party's July 20 proposed protest a “half-hearted demand” in the backdrop of the ruling party's promise to fight for the erstwhile J&K state's special status in its election manifesto.
In a letter to NC President and former CM, Farooq Abdullah, Mufti said that the party backing down on its election manifesto promise not only legitimises the BJP's “odious narrative of relegating Article 370 to the back burner, but it also risks whitewashing the illegal and unconstitutional harakiri carried out in stealth on 5th August 2019”.
“After careful consideration and deliberations with my senior colleagues, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be in the fitness of things for us to participate in a protest whose raison d'être is solely and exclusively the demand for statehood,” Mufti said in the letter.
Mufti said that the “collective humiliation and dehumanisation inflicted upon the people of J&K remains seared into our collective memory to this day”.
After careful deliberation PDP has decided to join the Jantar Mantar protest only if the restoration of Article 370 & release of political prisoners are at the heart of the agenda.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 18, 2026
Participating in a protest that is confined solely to statehood would amount to putting the last… pic.twitter.com/WXrEKuVuHW
“In one fell swoop, the state was stripped bare of the very constitutional guarantees that formed the basis of its accession to Gandhi's India. In the years that followed, there has been a concerted institutional onslaught on the collective identity, rights, dignity, jobs, land, and resources of the people of J&K,” she added.
“Running in tandem have been consistent and deliberate attempts to create a false narrative that its people have accepted and hopelessly reconciled themselves to the humiliating stripping away of the state's special status, followed by its vindictive mutilation and demotion from a state with special constitutional guarantees to a Union Territory—a first in Indian history”.