ETV Bharat / bharat

'Half-Hearted Demand': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Turns Down NC Invitation For J&K Statehood Protest; Wants Article 370 On Agenda

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti has turned down the ruling National Conference invitation for its proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand restoration of J&K's statehood. Mufti termed the party's July 20 proposed protest a “half-hearted demand” in the backdrop of the ruling party's promise to fight for the erstwhile J&K state's special status in its election manifesto.

In a letter to NC President and former CM, Farooq Abdullah, Mufti said that the party backing down on its election manifesto promise not only legitimises the BJP's “odious narrative of relegating Article 370 to the back burner, but it also risks whitewashing the illegal and unconstitutional harakiri carried out in stealth on 5th August 2019”.

“After careful consideration and deliberations with my senior colleagues, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be in the fitness of things for us to participate in a protest whose raison d'être is solely and exclusively the demand for statehood,” Mufti said in the letter.