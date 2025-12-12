ETV Bharat / bharat

'Half-Baked Truth, Ill-Informed Comments On Sub-Judice Cases Affect Public Perception', Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is completely immune from publicity and pseudo-publicity stunts. It said narratives should not affect the lives of individuals, and stressed there is nothing wrong in reporting a court case but the issue arises when an opinion is thrust on court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi observed that half-baked truth and ill-informed running commentary on sub-judice cases affect public perception. The apex court made the observation while hearing a case regarding the repatriation of certain individuals deported to Bangladesh on the alleged ground that due process was not followed.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that Sunali Khatun, a pregnant woman, and her eight-year-old son have returned to India. The bench was also informed that at present, Sunali is getting medical attention at her father’s residence in Birbhum in West Bengal.

The bench fixed January 6 to hear the Centre’s appeal against a Calcutta High Court judgment that directed the repatriation of certain individuals deported to Bangladesh on the alleged ground that the due process was not followed.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, strongly criticized a news report published in an English newspaper, and termed the reportage as 'tabloid-like'.

Mehta said, “I do not want to escalate …but attempts are made to build a particular kind of narrative” in a bid to influence the outcome. Mehta said his faith was shaken and it does cast doubt about the intention to build a particular kind of narrative. The bench asked Mehta to ignore them.