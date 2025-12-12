'Half-Baked Truth, Ill-Informed Comments On Sub-Judice Cases Affect Public Perception', Says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court made the observation while hearing a case on repatriation of certain individuals deported to Bangladesh.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is completely immune from publicity and pseudo-publicity stunts. It said narratives should not affect the lives of individuals, and stressed there is nothing wrong in reporting a court case but the issue arises when an opinion is thrust on court.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi observed that half-baked truth and ill-informed running commentary on sub-judice cases affect public perception. The apex court made the observation while hearing a case regarding the repatriation of certain individuals deported to Bangladesh on the alleged ground that due process was not followed.
During the hearing, the bench was informed that Sunali Khatun, a pregnant woman, and her eight-year-old son have returned to India. The bench was also informed that at present, Sunali is getting medical attention at her father’s residence in Birbhum in West Bengal.
The bench fixed January 6 to hear the Centre’s appeal against a Calcutta High Court judgment that directed the repatriation of certain individuals deported to Bangladesh on the alleged ground that the due process was not followed.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, strongly criticized a news report published in an English newspaper, and termed the reportage as 'tabloid-like'.
Mehta said, “I do not want to escalate …but attempts are made to build a particular kind of narrative” in a bid to influence the outcome. Mehta said his faith was shaken and it does cast doubt about the intention to build a particular kind of narrative. The bench asked Mehta to ignore them.
Justice Bagchi said, “We are completely immune from publicity and pseudo-publicity stunts. Narratives should not affect the lives of individuals….”.
The CJI said there is nothing wrong in court reporting, “but if you thrust upon your opinion on the court (then it is an issue)…”. He said the author and the publisher both need to be responsible. “The problem is when half-baked truth, distorted facts, ill-informed people. They start writing, they start commenting…”, the CJI orally observed.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, referred to the media's role in recent times in countries like the UK and the USA. Sibal said immigration issues are part of a 'global discourse' and comments and public discourses are held on social media and other platforms. "People write opinions in the US and England on immigration. As long as you don't attribute motive, it is not sacrilege," Sibal said.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde brought to the court’s attention the plight of another deportee, Sweety Bibi, who remains stuck with her husband and two children. Hegde offered to provide documents proving their Indian citizenship and requested the solicitor general to take up the other case on humanitarian grounds, saying, “that side of the border is very difficult for Indians."
The law officer assured Hegde that he will look into the issue . The bench said once documents are verified, modalities for their return could be considered in a time-bound manner.
The case involves families of daily wagers in Delhi. They were detained by police on June 18 on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and deported on June 27.
