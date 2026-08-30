Haldwani 'Purification' Row: Youth Congress Protests Outside RSS Delhi Office, Burns 'Manusmriti' Copies; Detained
IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib staged a protest against the BJP and RSS by burning the Manusmriti outside the RSS headquarters in Jhandewalan.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a massive protest outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, burning copies of the ancient text 'Manusmriti' to demonstrate against alleged casteist practices by the BJP and RSS.
The Delhi Police deployed heavy forces and detained youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and several activists during the protest.
Raising slogans such as ‘We want the Constitution, not the Manusmriti ’, the protesters demanded that the Sangh apologise to the nation for harbouring such a mindset.
A heavy police force was deployed in the area due to the protest. As soon as the IYC symbolically set fire to copies of the ‘Manusmriti’, the Delhi Police detained several key activists, including Chib, and took them to the Paharganj Police Station.
#Newsflash: IYC कार्यकर्ताओं ने RSS मुख्यालय के बाहर जलाई मनुस्मृति की प्रतियां 🔥— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) August 30, 2026
हल्द्वानी में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी की सभा के बाद हवन और ‘शुद्धिकरण’ कर दलित समाज का अपमान किया गया, और BJP आज तक माफी मांगने, FIR करने को भी तैयार नही।
तो आज जवाब RSS के दरवाज़े… pic.twitter.com/smMZwkGG1n
The Youth Congress chief alleged that the core ideology of the RSS and BJP was inspired by the ‘Manusmriti’, which is inherently anti-Dalit and divisive.
“Today, a direct battle between two ideologies is underway in the country. On one side stands the Constitution of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and on the other, the ‘Manusmriti’-based mindset of the BJP and RSS,” he said.
Outrage over 'purification' of Kharge’s dais
The protest follows a controversy in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, where the group Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas claimed to have held a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual at a Ramlila ground after a rally by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge had raised the issue in Rajya Sabha following which BJP's Uttarakhand chief Mahendra Bhatt justified the 'purification' ceremony, saying that slogans raised during the rally addressed by Kharge were not in keeping with the sanctity of the Ramlila Ground. "What was wrong with purifying the ground?"
However, senior BJP leader JP Nadda told Rajya Sabha that his party does not subscribe to 'purification' and would investigate the matter.
In the IYC protest held on Sunday, Chib expressed strong objection to the incident and claimed that a so-called ‘havan and purification ceremony’ of the dais was held following a program attended by Congress chief.
“This was deeply shameful. The act of so-called ‘purification’ is not merely an insult to a senior politician but a direct assault on the soul of our Constitution and on crores of Dalits and backwards-class citizens of this country. It cannot be tolerated at any cost," Chib said. “We will continue to fight against this casteist mindset because this country will be governed by the Constitution, not by the ‘Manusmriti’,” he added.
Among others, IYC National General Secretary Hari Krishna, along with other Youth Congress office-bearers, also participated in the protest.
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