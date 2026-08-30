ETV Bharat / bharat

Haldwani 'Purification' Row: Youth Congress Protests Outside RSS Delhi Office, Burns 'Manusmriti' Copies; Detained

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a massive protest outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, burning copies of the ancient text 'Manusmriti' to demonstrate against alleged casteist practices by the BJP and RSS.

The Delhi Police deployed heavy forces and detained youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and several activists during the protest.

Raising slogans such as ‘We want the Constitution, not the Manusmriti ’, the protesters demanded that the Sangh apologise to the nation for harbouring such a mindset.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area due to the protest. As soon as the IYC symbolically set fire to copies of the ‘Manusmriti’, the Delhi Police detained several key activists, including Chib, and took them to the Paharganj Police Station.

The Youth Congress chief alleged that the core ideology of the RSS and BJP was inspired by the ‘Manusmriti’, which is inherently anti-Dalit and divisive.

“Today, a direct battle between two ideologies is underway in the country. On one side stands the Constitution of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and on the other, the ‘Manusmriti’-based mindset of the BJP and RSS,” he said.