Haldwani 'Purification' Row Reaches Uttarakhand High Court, Hearing Likely On Sept 7
The petition has sought action against those involved and preservation of CCTV footage, videos and other evidence related to the incident, reports Bhupendra.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST
Nainital: A petition has been filed in the Uttarakhand High Court here over the alleged sprinkling of Ganga water and chanting of Vedic mantras at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge last month.
This comes after Kharge wrote to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda over the "purification" that took place after his rally in Haldwani, asking him to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that an FIR is filed against those involved in the incident. Kharge also reminded Nadda of his assurance when he had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha that after an investigation, strict action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.
The petition filed by Baijnath, a social activist from Dehradun, mentions that after Kharge addressed the public meeting at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground, Ganga water was sprinkled at the venue amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. The act was described as "purification" and triggered a political controversy.
The incident also led to different claims and explanations, including allegations that religious slogans were raised during the ritual.
The petitioner has argued that such an incident could create social discord. He has also said that information about the entire sequence of events was sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The petitioner further requested preservation of all forms of electronic and documentary evidence, including video recordings and CCTV footage of the incident. Furthermore, the petitioner urged the court to direct the state government to ensure necessary action is taken in the case.
Meanwhile, Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Governor over the incident, demanding action against those involved.
Notably, Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a Congress rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground on August 8. Three days later, on August 11, several people allegedly performed a religious ritual on the stage and at the ground. The Congress termed the act as "purification".
Kharge, in his letter to Nadda, stated, "The most objectionable aspect of this incident was that at the Ramlila Maidan site where I addressed the rally, purification was carried out, contrary to the spirit of the Indian Constitution and human values. It is generally understood that this purification process is directly linked to untouchability."
The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the Congress of trying to give the matter a caste-based angle.
Also Read:
- Direct Uttarakhand CM To Ensure FIR Is Registered Against Those Involved In 'Purification' Incident: Kharge To Nadda
- FIR Won't Stop Rahul, Will Take To Streets Nationwide Against Haldwani Purification Insult To Kharge: Congress
- Haldwani Purification Row: CM Dhami Says BJP People Not Involved, Congress Now Issueless