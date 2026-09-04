ETV Bharat / bharat

Haldwani 'Purification' Row Reaches Uttarakhand High Court, Hearing Likely On Sept 7

Nainital: A petition has been filed in the Uttarakhand High Court here over the alleged sprinkling of Ganga water and chanting of Vedic mantras at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge last month.

This comes after Kharge wrote to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda over the "purification" that took place after his rally in Haldwani, asking him to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that an FIR is filed against those involved in the incident. Kharge also reminded Nadda of his assurance when he had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha that after an investigation, strict action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.

The petition filed by Baijnath, a social activist from Dehradun, mentions that after Kharge addressed the public meeting at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground, Ganga water was sprinkled at the venue amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. The act was described as "purification" and triggered a political controversy.

The incident also led to different claims and explanations, including allegations that religious slogans were raised during the ritual.

The petitioner has argued that such an incident could create social discord. He has also said that information about the entire sequence of events was sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.