Haldwani Purification Row: CM Dhami Says BJP People Not Involved, Congress Now Issueless
Dhami accused the Congress party of engaging in the politics of appeasement and asserted that there is no room for caste-based discrimination in the state.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Haldwani: Responding to the 'shuddhikaran' or purification controversy following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's rally in Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday clarified that the people involved in the ritual were neither office-bearers nor workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Accusing the Congress of engaging in the politics of appeasement due to the lack of substantive issues, Dhami asserted that there is no room for caste-based discrimination in Uttarakhand.
"Congress has run out of political issues, which is why they are blowing the purification incident out of proportion to engage in appeasement politics. Since the Ramlila Ground is a venue for religious events, members of a voluntary organisation carried out the purification ritual there," he said.
Referring to the Congress president, Dhami said the people of Uttarakhand are not even aware of Kharge's caste, so the question of a caste-based insult does not arise.
He recalled the treatment of prominent Dalit leaders during the Congress's tenure, like former Congress president Sitaram Kesri and former deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, as well as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.
He recalled the time when Kesri was the Congress president, Dhami said, "How he was treated, how he was thrown out of office. What was done to Babu Jagjivan Ram ji, and to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji, to Baba Saheb... they were never allowed to receive the Bharat Ratna, nor were they allowed to enter Parliament."
Dhami said that while his party was committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, the Congress was agitated once it was implemented. He said Congress gets upset over various laws, whether it is the anti-conversion law or the riot control law. The party even opposes the government's actions to remove illegal encroachments.
"The government takes action against 'jihadis' — those who have engaged in illegal encroachments and unlawful activities, or who do not respect the established order — yet even this troubles the Congress," he said.
According to Dhami, all these measures are beneficial for Uttarakhand and its people, adding that he does not want to leave behind an unsafe Uttarakhand for the state's children.
Dhami also highlighted the initiatives of the BJP-led government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying its approach was based on equal development and inclusion. "Under our Prime Minister Modi's leadership, work is being carried out across the country with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," he said.
During a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP-RSS members practice untouchability, which is banned and considered a crime under the Constitution.
"Haldwani purification incident shows mindset of BJP-RSS people who don't want Dalits to rise, be successful," Congress leader said. He further said that the Constitution of India bans untouchability, but the purification incident amounted to untouchability, which is a crime.
Also Read