ETV Bharat / bharat

Haldwani Purification Row: CM Dhami Says BJP People Not Involved, Congress Now Issueless

Haldwani: Responding to the 'shuddhikaran' or purification controversy following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's rally in Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday clarified that the people involved in the ritual were neither office-bearers nor workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Accusing the Congress of engaging in the politics of appeasement due to the lack of substantive issues, Dhami asserted that there is no room for caste-based discrimination in Uttarakhand.

"Congress has run out of political issues, which is why they are blowing the purification incident out of proportion to engage in appeasement politics. Since the Ramlila Ground is a venue for religious events, members of a voluntary organisation carried out the purification ritual there," he said.

Referring to the Congress president, Dhami said the people of Uttarakhand are not even aware of Kharge's caste, so the question of a caste-based insult does not arise.

He recalled the treatment of prominent Dalit leaders during the Congress's tenure, like former Congress president Sitaram Kesri and former deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, as well as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He recalled the time when Kesri was the Congress president, Dhami said, "How he was treated, how he was thrown out of office. What was done to Babu Jagjivan Ram ji, and to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji, to Baba Saheb... they were never allowed to receive the Bharat Ratna, nor were they allowed to enter Parliament."