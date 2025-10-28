ETV Bharat / bharat

The Indian aerospace major said that under this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers.

HAL To Produce Russian SJ-100 Civil Aircraft
Prabhat Ranjan from HAL and Oleg Bogomolov from UAC sign an MoU for the production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100, in Moscow on Monday. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST

New Delhi: India and Russia have firmed up a joint collaboration to produce a twin-engine narrow-body passenger aircraft for short-haul flights in line with growing strategic ties between the two countries. State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reached an agreement with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) for production of SJ-100 aircraft. It was signed in Moscow on Monday.

It will be the first such project to produce a passenger aircraft in India. As on date, more than 200 SJ-100 aircraft have been produced and are being operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators.

"SJ-100 will be the game changer for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN scheme in India. Under this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers," the Indian aerospace major said.

The pact was signed in presence of HAL's Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil and PJSC-UAC Director General Vadim Badekha. UDAN is a scheme aimed at ensuring regional air connectivity in India. The HAL said manufacturing of SJ-100 aircraft in India will mark the beginning of a "new chapter" in the history of the Indian aviation industry.

"It's a step towards fulfilling the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in the civil aviation sector," it said. The HAL said the manufacturing will also strengthen the private sector and create direct and indirect jobs in the aviation industry.

"It is estimated that over the next 10 years, the Indian aviation sector will require over 200 jets in this category for regional connectivity and an additional 350 aircraft for the Indian Ocean region to serve nearby international tourist destinations," it said.

"This collaboration between HAL and UAC is the result of mutual trust between the organisations. This will also be the first instance wherein a complete passenger aircraft will be produced in India," the HAL said.

"The last such project was HAL's production of AVRO HS-748, which started in 1961 and ended in 1988," it added. The AVRO HS-748 was used by the Indian Air Force.

