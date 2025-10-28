ETV Bharat / bharat

HAL To Produce Russian SJ-100 Civil Aircraft

Prabhat Ranjan from HAL and Oleg Bogomolov from UAC sign an MoU for the production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100, in Moscow on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and Russia have firmed up a joint collaboration to produce a twin-engine narrow-body passenger aircraft for short-haul flights in line with growing strategic ties between the two countries. State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reached an agreement with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) for production of SJ-100 aircraft. It was signed in Moscow on Monday.

It will be the first such project to produce a passenger aircraft in India. As on date, more than 200 SJ-100 aircraft have been produced and are being operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators.

"SJ-100 will be the game changer for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN scheme in India. Under this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers," the Indian aerospace major said.

The pact was signed in presence of HAL's Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil and PJSC-UAC Director General Vadim Badekha. UDAN is a scheme aimed at ensuring regional air connectivity in India. The HAL said manufacturing of SJ-100 aircraft in India will mark the beginning of a "new chapter" in the history of the Indian aviation industry.