ETV Bharat / bharat

HAL To Hand Over Tejas Trainers, HTT 40 Aircraft And Dhruv NG Helicopters To IAF, Pawan Hans

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will hand over Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) Twin Seater Trainers and HTT 40 Basic Trainer Aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF), and Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited (PHL), the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The handover ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on Friday (September 18). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu will be present at the ceremony.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, HAL CMD Ravi K and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Civil Aviation, IAF, PHL, regulatory agencies and stakeholders from the aerospace and defence sectors will be present on the occasion.