HAL To Hand Over Tejas Trainers, HTT 40 Aircraft And Dhruv NG Helicopters To IAF, Pawan Hans
The handover ceremony is scheduled for September 18, with key ministers attending.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will hand over Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) Twin Seater Trainers and HTT 40 Basic Trainer Aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF), and Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited (PHL), the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
The handover ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on Friday (September 18). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu will be present at the ceremony.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, HAL CMD Ravi K and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Civil Aviation, IAF, PHL, regulatory agencies and stakeholders from the aerospace and defence sectors will be present on the occasion.
Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will attend Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s handover ceremony in Bengaluru on September 18, marking the transfer of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) Twin Seater Trainers & HTT 40 Basic Trainer Aircraft to the… pic.twitter.com/wX4JAq4jZ1— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 17, 2026
In a statement, the defence ministry said that the handover marks an important milestone in the country’s self-reliance journey as the event would highlight the role being played by HAL and its industry partners in strengthening the domestic aerospace ecosystem. "It would also demonstrate the industry’s expanding capability to design, develop, and manufacture advanced platforms for both civil and military applications," the ministry said.
The Defence Ministry said that the Government has accorded high priority to promoting indigenous design, development and manufacturing in the aerospace and defence sectors. "The induction of these platforms is another step towards strengthening the indigenous capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign sources," the ministry added.
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