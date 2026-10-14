ETV Bharat / bharat

HAL To Contribute Towards Conservation Work At Taj Mahal, Hampi, Bekal Fort

TAj Mahal. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: State-run defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the National Culture Fund and the ASI have joined hands to contribute towards conservation work and enhancement of visitor amenities at the Taj Mahal, the Hampi ruins in Karnataka and Bekal Fort in Kerala, officials said on Tuesday.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal and senior officials of the HAL and the culture ministry, at Kartavya Bhawan 2 here.

Under the collaboration, the National Culture Fund (NCF) will facilitate the implementation of the projects in coordination with HAL and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the culture ministry said in a statement. The NCF, established by the ministry, facilitates partnerships between the government and the corporate sector for the conservation and promotion of India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.