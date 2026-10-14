HAL To Contribute Towards Conservation Work At Taj Mahal, Hampi, Bekal Fort
A Memorandum of Agreement was signed in the presence of Union Culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal and senior officials of the HAL and the Culture Ministry.
By PTI
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:33 AM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2026 at 3:49 AM IST
New Delhi: State-run defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the National Culture Fund and the ASI have joined hands to contribute towards conservation work and enhancement of visitor amenities at the Taj Mahal, the Hampi ruins in Karnataka and Bekal Fort in Kerala, officials said on Tuesday.
A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal and senior officials of the HAL and the culture ministry, at Kartavya Bhawan 2 here.
Under the collaboration, the National Culture Fund (NCF) will facilitate the implementation of the projects in coordination with HAL and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the culture ministry said in a statement.
The NCF, established by the ministry, facilitates partnerships between the government and the corporate sector for the conservation and promotion of India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
"The HAL has accorded in-principle approval for financial support amounting to Rs 23.60 crore for the projects over the financial years 2026-27 to 2028-29," it said. The proposed initiatives aim to carry out work on conservation, preservation and enhancing visitor amenities at these important heritage sites, contributing to the protection of India’s rich cultural legacy and promoting sustainable heritage tourism.
The projects at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, include interventions in the historic North and South Bazaar areas, the ministry said. The initiatives at the Taj Mahal, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Bekal Fort will focus on approved conservation and site-development works in consultation with ASI, it said.
The projects will be undertaken under the technical guidance and supervision of the ASI, "ensuring adherence to established conservation principles and prescribed norms," the ministry said.
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