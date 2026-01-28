ETV Bharat / bharat

HAL Aims To Roll Out Semi Knock-Down SJ100 Aircraft In 3 yrs: CMD

Hyderabad: Public sector aerospace major HAL is aiming to start rolling-out semi knock-down SuperJet 100 (SJ100) aircraft in its existing facilities in the next three years, the company CMD, DK Sunil, said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, he said the company aims to achieve 25 per cent of its revenues from the civil aviation vertical in the next ten years, from the existing 4-5 per cent.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) recently signed an agreement with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) for the production of SJ-100 aircraft. Sunil said the idea is not wait for the production, but to deploy the aircraft as soon as possible. HAL would like to lease about 10 to 20, which can be bought from Russia directly in flyaway condition.

“The leasing is a separate track because we buy out the aircraft directly. Manufacturing is setting up the facilities. And, as I said, in three years we will do the roll-out in a semi-knock-down condition. Bring all the assemblies, assemble them. That is the target in three years. So, bring in all the facilities, bring in the test equipment and get it going. That is the target for three years,” he said.

“In the next year or so, a year and a half, we can get in about 10 aircraft. So, that is the idea that we are bringing in,” he said, adding that he is expecting a demand for over 200 SJ100 aircraft for the Indian regional connectivity push.