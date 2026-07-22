ETV Bharat / bharat

Hajj Applications Declining Steadily In Jammu Kashmir; Official Explains Why

Srinagar: The number of Hajj pilgrims from Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir is on a steadu decline for the last few years with skyrocketing air tickets for the holy Muslim pilgrimage and an overall economic slump believed to be the major factors.

Official data have revealed that for the upcoming Hajj 2027, an estimated 4000 pilgrims have applied so far against a quota of 8000 allocated for J&K. Given the poor response by the aspiring pilgrims, the authorities extended the last date for submission of applications till July 24.

For Hajj 2026, too, only 4732 pilgrims embarked on the pilgrimage to the twin holy cities of Mecca and Madinah against the quota of 7,900. Likewise, the number of Hajj pilgrims had dramatically declined in 2025 when a meager 4300 Hajj applications were received against the quota of 8100 set by the Government of India. In 2024, only 7,800 applications were received against the allotted quota of 11,500 for the Union Territory that year as per data.

Officials flag off a batch of Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The dramatic decline in the number of Hajj pilgrims from J&K for the last few years comes as a stark contrast as compared to the 2023 season when the authorities had to go for 'Qurrah'(random selection of the applicants through draw) to select the pilgrims due to an overwhelming 14,500 applications. The rest had to rely on private operators as the quota was only 12,000.

According to the data, a total of 5232 applications were received from Jammu and Kashmir for Hajj 2026 by the Haj Committee of India, out of which 528 applications were rejected due to non-payment of the first installment and several other reasons.

Hajj was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why Are Hajj Applications Declining In J&K?