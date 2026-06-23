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AI-Assisted Pilgrim Management, One Inspector For Every 135 Pilgrims | Haj Policy 2027 Explained

Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at Grand Mosque complex on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Pilgrim management using Artificial Intelligence-assisted applications and increasing the number of State Haj Inspector ratio from one inspector for every 150 pilgrims to one for every 135, are the key highlights of the Haj Policy 2027 unveiled by the Centre on Monday.

There are no changes in the distribution of the quota between the Haj Committee of India and the private sector, which remains as 70:30. This includes 1,22,518 seats for the Haj Committee of India and 52,507 seats for the private sector.

A pilgrim prays during Haj (File/AFP)

The Short Haj Package, which was well-received in its inaugural year, will continue and now includes Kolkata as an additional embarkation point to meet high regional demand. The Ministry is also advancing new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to improve comprehensive Haj pilgrim management, such as AI-powered applications and document verification, optimised flight allocation across embarkation points, and real-time grievance monitoring and escalation.

Here is a breakdown of the highlights of the Haj Policy 2027

Division Of Seats

The total Haj quota for India is allocated between the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) in a 70:30 ratio. The Government of India (GoI) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) sign the bilateral Haj Agreement every year, in which the number of Haj seats allocated to India is incorporated.

Tents arranged for the stay of Haj pilgrims (File/AFP)

Out of the total number of quotas allocated to the Government of India (GoI), 70 per cent will be allocated to the HCoI, and the remaining 30 per cent will be allocated to HGOs. This includes 1,22,518 seats for the Haj Committee of India and 52,507 seats for the private sector.

However, the Union Minority Ministry, in a statement, said that it will make efforts to increase the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims, which stood at 1,75,025 last year.

Eligibility and Restrictions