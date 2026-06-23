AI-Assisted Pilgrim Management, One Inspector For Every 135 Pilgrims | Haj Policy 2027 Explained
There are no changes in the distribution of the quota between the Haj Committee of India and the private sector.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Pilgrim management using Artificial Intelligence-assisted applications and increasing the number of State Haj Inspector ratio from one inspector for every 150 pilgrims to one for every 135, are the key highlights of the Haj Policy 2027 unveiled by the Centre on Monday.
There are no changes in the distribution of the quota between the Haj Committee of India and the private sector, which remains as 70:30. This includes 1,22,518 seats for the Haj Committee of India and 52,507 seats for the private sector.
The Short Haj Package, which was well-received in its inaugural year, will continue and now includes Kolkata as an additional embarkation point to meet high regional demand. The Ministry is also advancing new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to improve comprehensive Haj pilgrim management, such as AI-powered applications and document verification, optimised flight allocation across embarkation points, and real-time grievance monitoring and escalation.
Here is a breakdown of the highlights of the Haj Policy 2027
Division Of Seats
The total Haj quota for India is allocated between the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) in a 70:30 ratio. The Government of India (GoI) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) sign the bilateral Haj Agreement every year, in which the number of Haj seats allocated to India is incorporated.
Out of the total number of quotas allocated to the Government of India (GoI), 70 per cent will be allocated to the HCoI, and the remaining 30 per cent will be allocated to HGOs. This includes 1,22,518 seats for the Haj Committee of India and 52,507 seats for the private sector.
However, the Union Minority Ministry, in a statement, said that it will make efforts to increase the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims, which stood at 1,75,025 last year.
Eligibility and Restrictions
- Once in a Lifetime: Individuals who have previously performed Haj through the HCoI are generally ineligible to apply again.
- Physical Fitness: Haj is considered an arduous pilgrimage, involving walking up to 25 km a day in harsh conditions. Those with benchmark disabilities must be accompanied by an able-bodied blood relative or spouse.
- Age-Based Requirements:
- Pilgrims aged 65 or above must be accompanied by a companion aged 18 to 65.
- Ladies Without Mehram (LWM) aged 65 or above must have a female companion aged 45 to 60.
- Ladies aged 45 or above, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male Mehram and their school of thought permits, are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more ladies.
- Children below 15 years are subject to specific Saudi guidelines.
- Repeaters are allowed only as “Mehrams” or companions for pilgrims aged 65+ or LWM, provided no first-time companion is available in the family, and additional charges are paid.
Application Process
- Haj Suvidha App: A mobile application that has been in use since 2024 for training content, flight details, emergency help (SOS), and grievances. All pilgrims are expected to familiarise themselves with this App.
- Application Forms: These must be filled out and submitted online via the HCoI website (hajcommittee.gov.in) or the Haj Suvidha App.
- Cover Size: A “Cover” (group application) can consist of 1 to 5 adults who must be family members or near relatives. If the number of family members exceeds five, applications should be made on more than one cover. The head of the cover shall be responsible for payment for the persons included in the cover.
Medical Requirements
Mandatory Screening: A medical check-up report for the pilgrims is mandatory. In order to ensure that only healthy pilgrims proceed for Haj, a two-step medical screening has been introduced, one at the application stage (on the reverse of the Haj application) and another for the selected pilgrims at the embarkation stage.
Disqualification: Severe cardiac, respiratory, liver, or kidney diseases, active cancer, and certain infectious diseases (like open tuberculosis) render an applicant ineligible.
Vaccinations: All selected pilgrims are required to possess a certificate of inoculation with a single dose of the cerebrospinal meningitis vaccine. Arrangements are made every year by the State/UT Haj Committees for inoculation and the issue of the certificate to individual pilgrims after they have been examined by the Medical Officer.
It is mandatory to give the oral polio vaccine to all pilgrims six weeks before the start of the Haj journey and obtain the oral polio vaccine certificate from the concerned health authorities on the Health and Training (HAT) Card. They will be given another dose of oral polio vaccine at the time of their disembarkation in KSA.
HAT Card: Every selected pilgrim shall obtain a Health and Training (HAT) Card and Haj Guide from the State Haj Committee/Union Territory Haj Committee upon submission of a pay-in slip for the advance Haj amount.
Haj Policy 2027 announced; Haj Committee of India invites applications from prospective pilgrims— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 22, 2026
Applications open through the Haj Committee of India portal and the Haj Suvidha App
Read here: https://t.co/ZbobNMeJIS@MOMAIndia pic.twitter.com/E9eYLB8KOG
Selection and Priority
If applications exceed the quota, a computerised draw of lots (Qurrah) is conducted. The order of priority is:
- 65+ age category (including LWM 65+).
- LWM aged 45 to 65.
- General Category (Backlog) – Top 20% waitlisted from Haj-2026.
- General Category (Fresh) – New applicants for Haj-2027.
Cancellations are allowed only on grounds of death or serious ailment; other cancellations incur penalties.
Itinerary
- Embarkation Points (EPs): There are 19 designated EPs across India, and the pilgrims will be required to give two preferences for EP in order of priority. In addition to 19 EPs, MoMA may also consider the requests for inclusion of other Airports as EPs with the approval of competent authorities. The different EPS are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Srinagar and Vijayawada.
- Duration of Stay: The duration of stay of pilgrims may be up to 40-45 days and may vary as per the schedule provided by the airlines and the Saudi authorities. The rate charged is for the entire Haj season, irrespective of the duration of stay. The accommodation is arranged in advance by the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. Pilgrims entitled to stay in Rubat (charitable guesthouses) will not be charged for accommodation.
- Short Haj Package: A 20-day stay option is available for up to 10,000 pilgrims at select EPs. An option for availing this package shall be provided to all applicants at the time of submission of the Haj Application Form (HAF). Pilgrims who opt for the Short Haj Package and are selected through Qurrah (Randomised Digital Selection) shall be allotted the short-duration package, subject to the availability of seats under this package. In case the number of selected applicants opting for the Short Haj Package exceeds 10,000, a separate Qurrah shall be conducted for selection, and a waiting list will be maintained for the remaining applicants.
- Adahi: Adahi (Qurbani) or sacrifice must be performed only through KSA-authorised entities. Coupons are optional and must be opted for by the entire Cover group.
AI Assistance
The Ministry is also pursuing an emerging set of artificial intelligence (AI) interventions to strengthen end-to-end Haj pilgrim management. A key element of this effort is a conversational AI assistance for Haj pilgrims, designed to provide round-the-clock support in Hindi, Urdu and major regional languages, allowing pilgrims to ask questions and receive guidance in their own language through simple voice or text.
It is intended to help pilgrims at every stage — from filling and submitting the application form, to obtaining information on payments, flights, accommodation and baggage, to raising grievances and seeking emergency assistance — thereby reducing errors and rejections in application forms, lessening dependence on intermediaries and making accurate information readily available to first-time and elderly pilgrims.
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