ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | Had Such Paper Leak Occurred During Our Govt, Action Would've Been Taken Against Minister: Congress's RS Nominee Neeraj Dangi

Congress candidate Neeraj Dangi has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the second consecutive term. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Renominated to the Rajya Sabha for the second consecutive term, Congress candidate Neeraj Dangi maintains that incidents of atrocities against Dalits are rising in Rajasthan.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dangi alleged that there was "virtually no effective governance" in the state. He claimed that if elections are held in the state today, the BJP would not be in a position to win.

Dangi spoke about various issues, including the paper leak controversy. Here are edited excerpts of the interview:

ETV Bharat: You have filed your nomination. Do you feel victory is assured?

Dangi: Yes, I filed my nomination papers on Friday in the presence of the majority of the MLAs. It is a numbers game. Two BJP candidates and one Congress candidate will head to the Rajya Sabha. However, everyone is aware of the BJP's modus operandi — how they engage in disruptive tactics.

During the Rajya Sabha election in 2020, they forced an election upon the public by fielding a fourth candidate. If the BJP fields a fourth candidate this time as well, they will face defeat just as they did previously. Winning requires the support of 51 MLAs, and we have a comfortable margin. All our MLAs are united.

ETV Bharat: What issues will you raise in the Rajya Sabha?

Dangi: I was the first to raise the issue of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in the Rajya Sabha. This scheme would have provided drinking and irrigation water to people across 13 districts of the state, yet the Central government paid no heed to it.

Similarly, I raised the matter of the Ratlam railway line in the House. Rajasthan had allocated a budget of Rs 1,200 crore, but the Central government offered no cooperation.

I also raised issues concerning Jodhpur Airport and the town of Desuri in Pali district. Desuri is a town of religious significance, yet it has witnessed countless accidents. Since Independence, over 150 people have lost their lives in road accidents there. I wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding this matter.