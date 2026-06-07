Interview | Had Such Paper Leak Occurred During Our Govt, Action Would've Been Taken Against Minister: Congress's RS Nominee Neeraj Dangi
Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Neeraj Dangi says the Union Education Minister should have resigned over the NEET paper leak row | Reports Firoz Saifi.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Jaipur: Renominated to the Rajya Sabha for the second consecutive term, Congress candidate Neeraj Dangi maintains that incidents of atrocities against Dalits are rising in Rajasthan.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dangi alleged that there was "virtually no effective governance" in the state. He claimed that if elections are held in the state today, the BJP would not be in a position to win.
Dangi spoke about various issues, including the paper leak controversy. Here are edited excerpts of the interview:
ETV Bharat: You have filed your nomination. Do you feel victory is assured?
Dangi: Yes, I filed my nomination papers on Friday in the presence of the majority of the MLAs. It is a numbers game. Two BJP candidates and one Congress candidate will head to the Rajya Sabha. However, everyone is aware of the BJP's modus operandi — how they engage in disruptive tactics.
During the Rajya Sabha election in 2020, they forced an election upon the public by fielding a fourth candidate. If the BJP fields a fourth candidate this time as well, they will face defeat just as they did previously. Winning requires the support of 51 MLAs, and we have a comfortable margin. All our MLAs are united.
ETV Bharat: What issues will you raise in the Rajya Sabha?
Dangi: I was the first to raise the issue of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in the Rajya Sabha. This scheme would have provided drinking and irrigation water to people across 13 districts of the state, yet the Central government paid no heed to it.
Similarly, I raised the matter of the Ratlam railway line in the House. Rajasthan had allocated a budget of Rs 1,200 crore, but the Central government offered no cooperation.
I also raised issues concerning Jodhpur Airport and the town of Desuri in Pali district. Desuri is a town of religious significance, yet it has witnessed countless accidents. Since Independence, over 150 people have lost their lives in road accidents there. I wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding this matter.
Furthermore, there are no major medical institutes in the Pali-Jalore-Sirohi region. People are forced to travel to Palanpur in Gujarat for treatment. Establishing a major institute like AIIMS there would benefit the local population.
The country's education system has completely deteriorated. Exam papers are being leaked, and students whose futures should have been secure are being driven to suicide. Who is responsible for this? The government is taking no action. If the NTA is at fault, action should be taken against its officials; if government departments are responsible, action should be taken against them. The Union Education Minister should have resigned. Had such a paper leak occurred during the Congress government, immediate action would have been taken against the minister. A message must go out to the public that this is a government elected by the people and one that is working in their interest.
ETV Bharat: Rahul Gandhi claims that the Modi government will fall within a year. What is your take on this?
Dangi: Whenever Rahul Gandhi has made a statement, he has done so after careful thought. If you look at the past, back on February 12, 2020 — during the COVID-19 pandemic — he had warned that COVID should not be taken lightly and urged the government to consider the matter seriously.
Instead of showing seriousness, the government organised the 'Namaste Trump' event. People who used to hug or shake hands were reduced to merely offering a 'Namaste'. Rahul Gandhi has always warned the nation. When the issue of demonetisation arose, he cautioned the country about its adverse consequences. He sounded a similar warning regarding GST.
Today, too, Rahul Gandhi is spearheading a nationwide campaign concerning the NEET paper leak scandal. The Congress has taken to the streets. We intend to corner the Modi government on this issue during the Monsoon Session as well. Rahul Gandhi predicts the Modi government will fall in a year; I would say this government will not last even that long.
ETV Bharat: Why do you say atrocities against Dalits have increased in Rajasthan?
Dangi: We presented factual NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data in the House. There is a tendency to neglect the SC/ST communities. Backlog vacancies in government jobs are not being filled. Incidents of atrocities against Dalits are constantly rising in Rajasthan. The working style of the BJP government's ministers and the Chief Minister is flawed.
The entire system is being run from Delhi. The government is unable to get its decisions implemented by the administration. If elections were held today, the BJP would not be in a position to win.
Whenever BJP state president Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visit districts, they are greeted with black flags. This demonstrates just how distressed the public is. The government has failed to carry out work in the public interest. During our tenure, several public welfare schemes, including the Chiranjeevi Yojana, were launched, but they have been discontinued here. Those very schemes are being implemented in other states. Even though the public gave the BJP a mandate, they now desire change.
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