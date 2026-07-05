ETV Bharat / bharat

Had No Role In Daily Donation Collection At Ram Mandir: Temple Trust Treasurer Govind Giri

Lucknow: Under the lens over serious lapses in the donation management system at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Govind Dev Giri, has said that all audit reports were “safe” and that he had no role in the daily donation collection process at the temple.

Breaking his silence on the donations row a day ahead of a key Trust meeting, the first after the row erupted, Giri said in a signed letter, “The local trustees oversee the donation counting process.” On June 27, Giri issued a letter confirming that Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust, and senior trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking moral responsibility for the donations theft row that snowballed into a major political controversy.

Since then, Giri has been under the scanner, as many believe that as treasurer of the Trust, he too cannot be absolved of accountability for the donations embezzlement row.

“We are neither for nor against anyone. We stand with the truth and urge the investigators to bring the culprits to justice,” Giri said in the letter dated July 4.

“The theft incidents have shattered the hearts of the devotees of Lord Ram. While counting cash offered by millions of devotees, some individuals committed the heinous crime of stealing it,” Giri said.

“We all are deeply hurt, saddened and ashamed. This has been going on for a long time,” he added, hoping that the truth would come out with the blessings of Lord Ram. The treasurer also claimed that he neither lobbied for any post nor took a single rupee from the Trust to meet his frequent travel expenses.

The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, a charge then rejected by Champat Rai, who said, “Nothing noteworthy came to light during the ongoing internal audit”.

Based on the preliminary findings of a report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested.

Champat Rai later resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. “The extent of the unfortunate theft, when and how it occurred, is part of the investigation. The probe should be impartial,” he said.