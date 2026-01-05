ETV Bharat / bharat

'Had Demanded Article 370 Abrogation Way Back In 1992': British MP Bob Blackman

Speaking at an event here at the Constitutional Club, Blackman said that when Kashmiri Pandits were evicted from the valley in the wake of militancy in 1990, he had raised the issue at international forums. He said that a “large-scale meeting” was held at the time in the UK “to convey the message that evicting people from their homes on the basis of religion and identity was wrong and unjust”.

Jaipur: After condemning Khalistani elements as “terrorists” last year, British Member of Parliament, Bob Blackman has claimed that he had demanded the revocation of Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, way back in 1992.

Talking on the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP led government at the Centre on August 5, 2019, Blackman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise in his election manifesto and subsequent implementation was nothing new to him, as he had supported doing away with the Article “for decades”. Blackman further said that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was “not only a humanitarian crisis, but also a result of terrorism and extremism”.

The British MP also hit out at Pakistan over the country's “illegal occupation” of parts of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that he has consistently criticized Pakistan's illegal occupation and called it a “violation of international law”.

“I believe the entire princely state of Jammu and Kashmir should be integrated into India. I have consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and should be treated as such”.

On the occasion, BJP leader and Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia said that MP Bob Blackman had “echoed India's mantra for the welfare of the world and for world peace in the British Parliament”. Poonia said that Blackman, who “plays a key role in strengthening India-UK relations, not only serves as a strong voice in the British Parliament for the strong will, public welfare policies, and strong decisions of the world's popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also speaks eloquently about Prime Minister Modi's strong leadership and India on various global platforms”.