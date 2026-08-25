ETV Bharat / bharat

'H1N1 No Cause For Panic, Virus To Remain Active Till Monsoon Ends': ICMR Chief

New Delhi: Amid growing concern over a surge in H1N1 influenza cases across the country, particularly in the national capital, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl on Tuesday sought to allay fears, describing the infection as a seasonal flu that requires caution but not panic.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bahl said influenza, like Covid-19, has become endemic in India and will continue to appear periodically.

“Like Covid-19, H1N1 is endemic in India. It will come and go. So, there is no need to worry,” he said, adding that the H1N1 virus currently circulating in the country should be seen as part of the seasonal influenza cycle.

Delhi has so far reported more than 3,000 cases of H1N1, with the number said to be significantly higher than the average recorded in previous years. However, Bahl said the increase in cases should not lead to unnecessary alarm.

He said people experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough and sneezing should consult a doctor, but routine testing is not initially required. “Once you develop symptoms like fever, cough or sneezing, you should definitely consult a doctor. Initially, there is no need for testing,” he said.

Bahl also clarified that antibiotics have no role in treating the viral infection. Antiviral medicines are used only in cases involving severe illness or those at higher risk of complications.

“Anyone developing respiratory distress or chest pain should go to hospital, although such complications are rare,” he said.

The ICMR chief advised people aged above 65 years, pregnant women and those with comorbidities to take the seasonal flu vaccine. He said two to three flu vaccines are licensed in India and a single flu shot can be taken.

Vaccination is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), particularly for vulnerable groups, although it is not mandatory, he added.