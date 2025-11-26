ETV Bharat / bharat

Gyanesh Kumar To Assume Chairship Of International IDEA

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is all set to assume the Chairship of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) for the year 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday.

He will take over the Chairship of IIDEA on December 3 in the meeting of the Council of Member States of International IDEA to be held in Stockholm, Sweden. As Chair, he will be presiding over all Council meetings during the year 2026.

IIDEA, established in 1995, is an intergovernmental organisation committed to strengthening democratic institutions and processes across the world. With a current membership of 35 countries and the United States and Japan as Observers, the organisation promotes inclusive, resilient, and accountable democracies.

"The Chairship marks a significant milestone, reflecting global recognition of the ECI as one of the world's most credible and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs). India, a founding member of IIDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation's governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives," the ECI said.

As Chair, Gyanesh Kumar will leverage the country's unmatched experience of conducting the world's largest elections to shape IIDEA's global agenda. The collaboration will strengthen knowledge-sharing, reinforce professional networks among EMBs, and support evidence-based global electoral reforms.