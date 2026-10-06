ETV Bharat / bharat

Gyanesh Kumar Is Taking Unilateral Decisions. His Position Is Untenable, He Must Go: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc protest march on Tuesday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of taking decisions unilaterally, and demanded his immediate resignation.

He said the conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Kumar's entire tenure is under suspicion, and has posed a question on the integrity of the electoral roll.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Chidambaram, who has joined the INDIA bloc MPs protest march towards the ECI headquarters, said, "Our demand is that CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. His position is untenable."

Questioning the CEC's functioning, he said, "The ECI comprises of three Election Commissioners (ECs), the CEC and two ECs. Any decision must be taken unanimously or by majority. It appears that the CEC has been taking decisions unilaterally."

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll being conducted by the ECI in different phases, the MP said, "So, the entire SIR process, the redesign of Form 6, and the abuse of Form 7, are all serious issues, which is undermining the integrity of the electoral roll."

Notably, on Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) observed that it had not approved the modified Form 6, which is used for the registration of new voters in the electoral roll. This directly contradicts the ECI's claim in its September 26 communique, saying that the declaration attached to Form 6 of the SIR was upheld by the SC.