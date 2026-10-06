Gyanesh Kumar Is Taking Unilateral Decisions. His Position Is Untenable, He Must Go: Karti Chidambaram
"Your right to vote is not dependent on whether your parent is a voter or not...," the Congress MP tells Santu Das.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc protest march on Tuesday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of taking decisions unilaterally, and demanded his immediate resignation.
He said the conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Kumar's entire tenure is under suspicion, and has posed a question on the integrity of the electoral roll.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Chidambaram, who has joined the INDIA bloc MPs protest march towards the ECI headquarters, said, "Our demand is that CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. His position is untenable."
Questioning the CEC's functioning, he said, "The ECI comprises of three Election Commissioners (ECs), the CEC and two ECs. Any decision must be taken unanimously or by majority. It appears that the CEC has been taking decisions unilaterally."
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll being conducted by the ECI in different phases, the MP said, "So, the entire SIR process, the redesign of Form 6, and the abuse of Form 7, are all serious issues, which is undermining the integrity of the electoral roll."
Notably, on Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) observed that it had not approved the modified Form 6, which is used for the registration of new voters in the electoral roll. This directly contradicts the ECI's claim in its September 26 communique, saying that the declaration attached to Form 6 of the SIR was upheld by the SC.
The poll panel had said that forms to be used by it during the non-SIR period will be as per the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Accordingly, the ECI withdrew the Declaration Form — attached to Form 6 before the SIR — from all states and Union Territories (UTs) where the process has already been conducted. However, in states and UTs where this exercise is underway, it remains unchanged.
Notably, the Declaration Form was introduced during the SIR conducted prior to Assembly polls in Bihar in 2025. It sought details of the parents or grandparents of a fresh voter, and their linkage to electoral rolls from the previous SIR, conducted in 2002-03.
Asked about the Supreme Court's observations on Form 6, Chidambaram said, "Form 6 is for enrollment of new voters. But the questions asked in Form 6 are all irrelevant for enrolling a voter. They are asking whether your parents are voters. Your right to vote is not dependent on whether your parent is a voter or not. Your right to vote depends on whether you are an Indian citizen, over 18 years of age, and a resident of a constituency."
"Even the SC is asking who authorised this change in Form 6? It is not only us, but all of civil society that is asking this question. The conduct of the ECI is suspicious, and the CEC must resign," he again emphasised.
On the future roadmap of the INDIA bloc, the MP said, "It has become a peoples' movement. People are demanding it. It is not just a political movement, but a peoples' movement to save democracy in India. Gyanesh Kumar must resign."
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