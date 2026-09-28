'Gyanesh Gaddar', 'Vote Chor': Congress Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar In Uttar Pradesh; CEC's Ancestral Home Defaced With Spray Paint
Congress leaders and workers defaced the CEC's ancestral house at Vijay Nagar Colony in protest against reported dissent within the Election Commission of India.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Agra/Mirzapur: The Congress on Monday staged a strong protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Uttar Pradesh's Agra over the reported objections by the two Election Commissioners to issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
The party held a foot march along MG Road and demonstrated at the district headquarters with youth Congress workers defacing the main gate and walls of the CEC's ancestral house with spray paint.
On Monday morning, office-bearers of the UP Congress Committee led by UP Congress Committee General Secretary (Organization) Anil Yadav and Mathura District Congress Committee President Mukesh Dhangar arrived at CEC Gyanesh Kumar's ancestral home in Vijay Nagar Colony, where party members raised loud slogans. The Congress workers wrote 'Gyanesh Gaddar'(Gyanesh traitor) and 'Vote Chor'(vote thief) with spray paint on the main gate and walls of the CEC's ancestral home.
CEC's Father Expresses Displeasure
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's father, Dr. Subodh Kumar Gupta, stated that he was not at home at the time the protest took place.
“I learned that they were doing something untoward. They belong to the Congress party. I do not know their names. There was no justification for them to come to my house. Yes, I know they are angry with my son; if so, they should direct their actions at him. I haven't said anything about them, nor have I done anything. However, if I need to meet the police and take action regarding this matter, I will do so," he said.
Police rushed to the scene upon receiving news of the protest; they immediately had the soot and written slogans cleaned off the residence's gate. Photos and videos of Congress members protesting at the residence of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are now going viral on social media.
Two Congress leaders arrested
ACP Hariparvat Bajrang Prasad stated that police have registered a case and arrested two Congress leaders in connection with the protest. The arrested Congress leaders are Anil Yadav (Congress State General Secretary - Organization), a resident of Azamgarh and Mukesh Dhangar (District President of the Congress Committee, Mathura). They were arrested while traveling in a car on the highway.
Prasad said a search is underway for the other associates of the accused. “The police interrogated the two arrested Congress leaders, revealing that they were heading to the Congress party office in Delhi after leaving Agra”.
In Agra, hundreds of Congress members—led by District Congress Committee President Ramnath Sikarwar and City Congress Committee President Amit Singh—gathered at Subhash Park. From there, they marched onto MG Road while raising slogans. Subsequently, they created a ruckus and shouted slogans at the Collectorate office. They staged a protest featuring a party member wearing a mask of Gyanesh Kumar in handcuffs.
आगरा में "ज्ञानेश गद्दार" के घर पर कांग्रेस कार्यकार्यताओं ने पोती कालिख।— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) September 28, 2026
मोदी, शाह ने ज्ञानेश के साथ मिलकर जिस तरह पिछले कई सालों में देश के अलग-अलग चुनावों में लूट की, वो सीधे तौर पर देश के साथ गद्दारी है।
ज्ञानेश को सजा दिलाकर रहेंगे 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRXpqacEuJ
The Congress leaders, however, did not submit a memorandum to the District Magistrate (DM) Manish Bansal, who happens to be the son-in-law of the Chief Election Commissioner. "Therefore, there is no point in submitting a memorandum to them,” said City Congress Committee President Amit Singh.
Ramnath Sikarwar, District President, Congress said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “acting as an agent of the BJP in the country, which has affected elections in several states”.
“We demand that CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign. Vote theft will not be tolerated; those who steal votes will be held accountable. Congress will not allow this to happen anymore,” he said.
Congress burns CEC's effigy in Mirzapur
Congress workers arrived at the Mirzapur district headquarters and staged a protest against the Chief Information Commissioner. Amidst slogans against the government, they burned an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar at the headquarters. The Congress workers also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the District Magistrate, demanding the CEC's resignation.
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