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'Gyanesh Gaddar', 'Vote Chor': Congress Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar In Uttar Pradesh; CEC's Ancestral Home Defaced With Spray Paint

Congress Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar In Uttar Pradesh; CEC's Ancestral Home Defaced With Spray Paint ( ETV Bharat )

Agra/Mirzapur: The Congress on Monday staged a strong protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Uttar Pradesh's Agra over the reported objections by the two Election Commissioners to issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The party held a foot march along MG Road and demonstrated at the district headquarters with youth Congress workers defacing the main gate and walls of the CEC's ancestral house with spray paint. Congress Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat) On Monday morning, office-bearers of the UP Congress Committee led by UP Congress Committee General Secretary (Organization) Anil Yadav and Mathura District Congress Committee President Mukesh Dhangar arrived at CEC Gyanesh Kumar's ancestral home in Vijay Nagar Colony, where party members raised loud slogans. The Congress workers wrote 'Gyanesh Gaddar'(Gyanesh traitor) and 'Vote Chor'(vote thief) with spray paint on the main gate and walls of the CEC's ancestral home. CEC Gyanesh Kumar's ancestral house defaced by Congress leaders in Agra (ETV Bharat) CEC's Father Expresses Displeasure Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's father, Dr. Subodh Kumar Gupta, stated that he was not at home at the time the protest took place. “I learned that they were doing something untoward. They belong to the Congress party. I do not know their names. There was no justification for them to come to my house. Yes, I know they are angry with my son; if so, they should direct their actions at him. I haven't said anything about them, nor have I done anything. However, if I need to meet the police and take action regarding this matter, I will do so," he said.