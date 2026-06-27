Gwalior Students Build AI Disaster Response Drone, Qualify For US Finals
Built in three months, the indigenous AI drone showcases student innovation and will represent India at the international drone competition in Tulsa.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Gwalior: Students from the autonomous Madhav Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered drone to assist rescue operations during disasters.
Equipped with AI tools, the drone can identify people trapped in disaster-hit areas and autonomously deliver relief material to them.
The drone has been developed by second-year students of MITS under the guidance of faculty advisor Yashwant Sawle after nearly three months of work. The students designed the drone's hardware, software, structural components, AI tools and even the battery on their own.
The team entered the drone in the AUVSI SUAS 2026 international competition to be held in the United States (US). Around 94 teams from different countries have qualified for the competition.
MITS Gwalior's Team Trinetra has secured a place among the top 50 teams and will now compete in the final round to be held in Tulsa, USA, next month.
Drone Developed In 3 Months
The MITS drone team has been working continuously on the payload drone for the past three months.
Team leader Parth Soni told ETV Bharat, "This is a quadcopter drone built in an X-frame configuration. Its total weight is around six kilograms, and it can carry nearly twice that. We have also added features such as AI-based detection and geo-tag location."
Although the drone was developed in three months, the inspiration came from the AUVSI SUAS 2026 international competition held in the United States, where college teams from across the world compete with autonomous drones.
More than 100 teams from different countries, including India, attempted to qualify this year. Only two Indian institutions have qualified for the finals: Team Trinetra from MITS Gwalior and a team from IIT Madras.
Speaking about the project, Parth said the team was confident it could build a high-quality storm response drone, but securing funding was the biggest challenge.
He said, "The registration fee for the competition alone was US$ 1,250, or around Rs 1.17 lakh, which was difficult for students to arrange."
He said the team later came in contact with Santosh Sharma of Vyom Drone Private Limited, who sponsored not only the competition registration fee but also the components required to build the drone.
With the company's support, the students completed the industry-grade drone in nearly three months at a cost of around Rs 5 lakh.
Cleared First Stage, Finals Next In The US
After completing the drone, the team prepared a Proof of Flight Readiness video and submitted it to the organisers. Based on the video review, the jury approved Team Trinetra's entry into the competition.
The team will now travel to Tulsa, USA, at the end of July to compete against teams from different countries, where the drone's capabilities will be tested through live missions. The winning team will also receive a major international award.
To make the drone stand out in the international competition, the MITS team focused on developing an AI system that could autonomously identify people trapped in disasters and deliver relief supplies.
Faculty advisor Yashwant Sawle said, "We wanted to make this drone different from the others by developing an AI model that could identify people trapped in disasters on its own and deliver relief material to them. We implemented this idea during development. Whenever we faced technical issues, three members from Vyom Drone Private Limited guided the students like mentors, helping us build a smart drone."
The project received financial and technical support from Vyom Drone Private Limited. Explaining why the company supported the students, Santosh Sharma said, "The drone sector is growing rapidly and we have been supporting student projects for quite some time. When MITS students approached us, we agreed because talented students deserve the right opportunities. If students have good teachers, the outcome is always better."
He said drones are expensive machines, and even a minor mistake can cause a crash, leading to heavy financial losses and undermining students' confidence.
"Since this was the students' first international project, we decided not only to sponsor the drone components but also to provide technical guidance. Some members of our team mentored the students throughout the project. Two to three students are also undergoing pilot training for the international competition," Sharma added.
Team member Harsh Vardhan Kaushal said that building the drone to meet international competition standards was challenging.
He said, "The biggest challenge was the payload dropping mechanism. During testing, when the drone descended from around 50 feet to release the payload, it became unstable and dropped suddenly. Another challenge was keeping the weight below seven kilograms because drones under that limit receive additional points."
The team redesigned several components to reduce the overall weight while maintaining strength and stability. Harsh added that the students also developed their own 6S3P battery, giving the drone a flight endurance of 45 minutes to one hour.
For the competition, the team also developed its own AI-based navigation system. AI and navigation designer Ankit Gurjar led this part of the project. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "We worked on the drone's AI and navigation system. For AI, we used a camera module integrated with an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX companion computer and trained a vision-based model based on YOLOv8."
He added, "The AI system can detect people and tents while flying over disaster-hit areas. It can also drop a tracker near the victim, enabling rescue teams to locate the person using navigation."
How The Drone Will Work
The drone has been designed for disaster management and emergency response. It will first take off from the base, carrying relief supplies such as water bottles and food packets, before entering the designated search area. The drone can fly at an altitude of around 150 feet.
Once airborne, its AI system begins scanning the area to detect people trapped in disasters or temporary tents. As soon as a person or a tent is identified, the AI system switches control to the drone's main flight computer. The flight computer then guides the drone to the target location and automatically drops the relief material. The drone can be used to deliver first-aid kits and emergency supplies during floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.
During testing, the team encountered another major challenge: the drone began vibrating in flight, increasing the risk of a crash.
Mechanical designer Kuldeep Sikarwar said, "We first designed the drone using engineering software and tested it through simulations before manufacturing it. During flight trials, vibrations caused by the drone's weight affected its stability."
To solve the problem, the team redesigned several components using carbon-fibre sheets, reducing the overall weight and improving stability. He added, "The drone weighs less than seven kilograms, but its motors generate nearly 22 kilograms of thrust, enabling it to carry a payload of more than 15 kg."
With the drone now ready, Team Trinetra is preparing to travel to the United States for the international finals.
The students hope not only to perform well at the competition but also to bring recognition to Gwalior and India. They believe the drone they have developed can eventually be used during natural disasters to help rescue teams locate stranded people quickly and deliver emergency relief supplies to inaccessible areas.
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