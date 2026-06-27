ETV Bharat / bharat

Gwalior Students Build AI Disaster Response Drone, Qualify For US Finals

Gwalior: Students from the autonomous Madhav Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered drone to assist rescue operations during disasters.

Equipped with AI tools, the drone can identify people trapped in disaster-hit areas and autonomously deliver relief material to them.

The drone has been developed by second-year students of MITS under the guidance of faculty advisor Yashwant Sawle after nearly three months of work. The students designed the drone's hardware, software, structural components, AI tools and even the battery on their own.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered drone to assist rescue operations during disasters. (ETV Bharat)

The team entered the drone in the AUVSI SUAS 2026 international competition to be held in the United States (US). Around 94 teams from different countries have qualified for the competition.

MITS Gwalior's Team Trinetra has secured a place among the top 50 teams and will now compete in the final round to be held in Tulsa, USA, next month.

Drone Developed In 3 Months

The MITS drone team has been working continuously on the payload drone for the past three months.

Team leader Parth Soni told ETV Bharat, "This is a quadcopter drone built in an X-frame configuration. Its total weight is around six kilograms, and it can carry nearly twice that. We have also added features such as AI-based detection and geo-tag location."

Although the drone was developed in three months, the inspiration came from the AUVSI SUAS 2026 international competition held in the United States, where college teams from across the world compete with autonomous drones.

More than 100 teams from different countries, including India, attempted to qualify this year. Only two Indian institutions have qualified for the finals: Team Trinetra from MITS Gwalior and a team from IIT Madras.

Speaking about the project, Parth said the team was confident it could build a high-quality storm response drone, but securing funding was the biggest challenge.

He said, "The registration fee for the competition alone was US$ 1,250, or around Rs 1.17 lakh, which was difficult for students to arrange."

He said the team later came in contact with Santosh Sharma of Vyom Drone Private Limited, who sponsored not only the competition registration fee but also the components required to build the drone.

With the company's support, the students completed the industry-grade drone in nearly three months at a cost of around Rs 5 lakh.

Students who built the AI powered drone. (ETV Bharat)

Cleared First Stage, Finals Next In The US

After completing the drone, the team prepared a Proof of Flight Readiness video and submitted it to the organisers. Based on the video review, the jury approved Team Trinetra's entry into the competition.