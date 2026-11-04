ETV Bharat / bharat

Guwahati Hotel Firing Prime Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Killed In Police Encounter

Guwahati: Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati hotel shootout, was killed in police firing on Tuesday while allegedly trying to escape, an official said.

The shooting occurred on the night of October 26, 2026, at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Ulubari Service area of Guwahati. Five people were killed and one person was injured in the incident. The deceased included property owner Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Kashyap (Bharali), Bhudev Bharali, Rinika Kashyap, and Narayan Das.

Satyendra Pathak, a driver for the family, was injured. Preliminary police investigations pointed to a dispute over a lease agreement and rent payment between the property owners and the leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi.

Gogoi was apprehended shortly after the shooting, and a licensed .32-bore pistol was recovered from him. After police custody and crime-scene reconstruction on November 2, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court sent Gogoi to 14-day judicial custody on November 3, rejecting further police remand.

Police officials said that after being taken into custody in connection with a separate 2024 bank fraud case in Sivasagar district, Gogoi was killed during an alleged escape attempt.