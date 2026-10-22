Guwahati Cyber Fraud Case Points To Possible Interstate Network, Six Arrested
Police probe highlights interstate network; investigators seek to trace the money trail and identify beneficiaries. Reports Gautam Debroy
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Two gold rings purchased just days before a police raid, a dozen mobile phones, several ATM and debit cards, multiple identity documents and a suspect who allegedly travelled from Jharkhand to Assam to collect cash and gold have emerged as key clues in a cyber fraud investigation in Guwahati.
The case has raised concerns about the possible interstate operations of cybercrime networks that may extend far beyond the locations where fraud is detected.
The arrest of six people following a raid at Majesty Manor in Hatigaon in Assam’s Kamrup district weeks ago has added a troubling dimension to cybercrime in Assam — the possibility that the state is being used not merely to target victims, but also as a link in moving and collecting suspected fraud proceeds.
Investigators suspect the arrested individuals were connected to an interstate network. Five of them were reportedly absconding in an earlier cyber fraud case, while the sixth, Safakat Ansari, a resident of Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, allegedly travelled to Assam to collect cash and gold from local intermediaries.
"The investigation is still underway, and police have yet to establish the full scale of the alleged operation. But the evidence seized during the raid raises questions about how such networks recruit local contacts, move money and potentially convert digital fraud proceeds into physical assets," an official aware of the development told ETV Bharat.
A police team from Nagarber in the Boko-Chaygaon area of Kamrup district carried out the operation. Following the incident, the Jharkhand and Assam police are working together on the case. The other arrested persons have been identified as Ashiq Mahbub Alom of Tupmari, Kalatmak Islam of Rangeswari, Zahidul Islam of Tupmari, Dhurbajyoti Bhuyan of Bhetapara in Hatigaon and Jomir Mulla of South Rangapani.
The money trail behind the arrests
The items seized during the operation included 12 cell phones, several ATM and debit cards, two newly purchased gold rings along with their purchase receipts, a Hyundai i20 car, a Pulsar NS400 motorcycle and multiple PAN and Aadhaar cards.
The gold rings, reportedly purchased around two days before the raid, have become a focus of the investigation as officers examine the receipts, payment records and possible links with suspected proceeds from cyber fraud.
Police are believed to have recovered chats, voice messages and other digital communications involving individuals in different states. The exchange of QR codes, banking details and payment information is also being examined to reconstruct the suspected network’s financial transactions.
Renowned cybersecurity expert Kunwar Vikram Singh told ETV Bharat that the implications of cybercrime for Assam extended beyond the immediate financial losses suffered by individual victims.
"A person sitting hundreds of kilometres away may be tricked into transferring money, while the accounts used to receive it, the intermediaries handling it and the people collecting the proceeds may be spread across several states. By the time the victim realises what has happened, the money may have passed through multiple accounts or been converted into cash or valuables," said Kunwar Vikram Singh.
If local intermediaries are involved, communities in Assam can become entangled in investigations even when the original fraud was organised elsewhere, he said.
"People who knowingly facilitate suspicious transactions may face criminal liability, while account holders whose credentials have been misused can also find themselves under scrutiny," Singh added.
Stating that the economic consequences can be severe, Singh said, "Families may lose their savings, small businesses can suffer setbacks, and victims may be left struggling to recover money transferred through digital payment systems. The misuse of identity documents and bank accounts can create additional problems for innocent people whose details have been compromised."
According to Singh, the Guwahati case also highlights the growing importance of financial forensics in cybercrime investigations. "A mobile phone or bank card may provide a lead, but investigators must connect the digital evidence with bank records, payment trails, communications and identifiable victims to establish how the alleged operation functioned," he said.
Beyond arrests: dismantling the network
"Investigators have yet to establish the number of victims and the total amount allegedly siphoned off, as police examine banking records, digital communications and suspected interstate links to determine the full scale of the network," said an official aware of the matter.
However, Singh said that the larger test for investigators will be to identify the source of the suspected proceeds, trace their movement, determine the role of each accused and establish whether other associates operated from outside Assam. Analysis conducted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) suggests that the arrested individuals were connected to an interstate network.
The I4C under the Home Ministry emphasised that public vigilance is equally important. "People should never share one-time passwords, banking credentials or sensitive identity details with unknown callers, and they should be cautious about allowing others to use their bank accounts to receive or transfer money," it said.
"Anyone who suspects they have been cheated online should immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and report the incident through the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal," the I4C suggested.
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