ETV Bharat / bharat

Guwahati Cyber Fraud Case Points To Possible Interstate Network, Six Arrested

New Delhi: Two gold rings purchased just days before a police raid, a dozen mobile phones, several ATM and debit cards, multiple identity documents and a suspect who allegedly travelled from Jharkhand to Assam to collect cash and gold have emerged as key clues in a cyber fraud investigation in Guwahati.

The case has raised concerns about the possible interstate operations of cybercrime networks that may extend far beyond the locations where fraud is detected.

The arrest of six people following a raid at Majesty Manor in Hatigaon in Assam’s Kamrup district weeks ago has added a troubling dimension to cybercrime in Assam — the possibility that the state is being used not merely to target victims, but also as a link in moving and collecting suspected fraud proceeds.

Investigators suspect the arrested individuals were connected to an interstate network. Five of them were reportedly absconding in an earlier cyber fraud case, while the sixth, Safakat Ansari, a resident of Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, allegedly travelled to Assam to collect cash and gold from local intermediaries.

"The investigation is still underway, and police have yet to establish the full scale of the alleged operation. But the evidence seized during the raid raises questions about how such networks recruit local contacts, move money and potentially convert digital fraud proceeds into physical assets," an official aware of the development told ETV Bharat.

A police team from Nagarber in the Boko-Chaygaon area of Kamrup district carried out the operation. Following the incident, the Jharkhand and Assam police are working together on the case. The other arrested persons have been identified as Ashiq Mahbub Alom of Tupmari, Kalatmak Islam of Rangeswari, Zahidul Islam of Tupmari, Dhurbajyoti Bhuyan of Bhetapara in Hatigaon and Jomir Mulla of South Rangapani.

The money trail behind the arrests

The items seized during the operation included 12 cell phones, several ATM and debit cards, two newly purchased gold rings along with their purchase receipts, a Hyundai i20 car, a Pulsar NS400 motorcycle and multiple PAN and Aadhaar cards.

The gold rings, reportedly purchased around two days before the raid, have become a focus of the investigation as officers examine the receipts, payment records and possible links with suspected proceeds from cyber fraud.

Police are believed to have recovered chats, voice messages and other digital communications involving individuals in different states. The exchange of QR codes, banking details and payment information is also being examined to reconstruct the suspected network’s financial transactions.

Renowned cybersecurity expert Kunwar Vikram Singh told ETV Bharat that the implications of cybercrime for Assam extended beyond the immediate financial losses suffered by individual victims.

"A person sitting hundreds of kilometres away may be tricked into transferring money, while the accounts used to receive it, the intermediaries handling it and the people collecting the proceeds may be spread across several states. By the time the victim realises what has happened, the money may have passed through multiple accounts or been converted into cash or valuables," said Kunwar Vikram Singh.