TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM; Rahul Gandhi Likely To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony
TVK chief Vijay has won from two seats and will resign from one seat, taking the effective strength of the party to 107
Published : May 9, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST|
Updated : May 9, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Chennai: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the leader will take oath on Sunday, the Lok Bhavan said.
The swearing-in of the Vijay-led ministry will be held on Sunday at 10 am here at Nehru Stadium.
The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to attend the swearing-in of new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Sunday.
Sources said Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony, in which some other opposition leaders are also expected to be present.
Vijay was appointed CM after he presented letters of support from the VCK and the IUML who have two MLAs each. The governor held talks for about an hour over the requisite support.
According to a Lok Bhavan press release, Vijay was appointed the chief minister by Governor Arlekar as per the provisions of the Constitution. The governor also invited Vijay to form ministers.
Further, Arlekar asked Vijay to seek the vote of confidence on or before May 13.
The TVK chief met the governor along with Congress top leader K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of supporting parties including the CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam.
After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.
TVK, which won 108 seats in its spectacular debut in the assembly polls, earlier had the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML taking the total tally to 121. The majority mark in the 234-member House is 118.
TVK chief Vijay has won from two seats and will resign from one seat, taking the effective strength of the party to 107 and of the assembly to 233.
IUML also extended its "unconditional support", taking the total number of MLAs supporting TVK to 13.
The strength of TVK's legislature and parties supporting it has gone up to 121.IUML has extended unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.
TVK has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. While Congress has five MLAs, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have two MLAs each.
The letter to the Governor, written by IUML leaders SSB Syed Farooq Basha and AM Shahjahan, conveyed the party's "unconditional support" to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Joseph Vijay for forming a government in Tamil Nadu. Vijay is slated to be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
The letter said the support is being conveyed "in the interest of stable, secular and democratic governance" for the people of Tamil Nadu.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Vijay's TVK Crosses Majority Mark With Thirumavalavan's VCK And IUML Backing