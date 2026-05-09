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TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM; Rahul Gandhi Likely To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Saturday. ( ANI )

Chennai: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the leader will take oath on Sunday, the Lok Bhavan said.

The swearing-in of the Vijay-led ministry will be held on Sunday at 10 am here at Nehru Stadium.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is likely to attend the swearing-in of new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Sunday.

Sources said Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony, in which some other opposition leaders are also expected to be present.

Vijay was appointed CM after he presented letters of support from the VCK and the IUML who have two MLAs each. The governor held talks for about an hour over the requisite support.

According to a Lok Bhavan press release, Vijay was appointed the chief minister by Governor Arlekar as per the provisions of the Constitution. The governor also invited Vijay to form ministers.

Further, Arlekar asked Vijay to seek the vote of confidence on or before May 13.

The TVK chief met the governor along with Congress top leader K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of supporting parties including the CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.