ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Tobacco Crisis: Gutkha, Khaini Bans Fail To Curb Oral Cancer As Tobacco Use Is Widespread

New Delhi: Despite restrictions on gutkha and other smokeless tobacco products, oral cancer continues to pose a serious public health challenge in India.

India continues to report a burden of tobacco-related disease and deaths. According to figures cited in the report, around 60,000 to 70,000 new oral cancer cases are reported in the country every year, while nearly 40,000 people die from the disease.

One of the major challenges in implementing restrictions on gutkha is the so-called “twin-pouch” model. Although the direct mixing of tobacco or nicotine with pan masala is prohibited under food safety regulations in several places, manufacturers and sellers have increasingly marketed pan masala and flavoured tobacco in separate pouches.

Another misconception, experts warn, is that tobacco-free pan masala is completely safe. Areca nut, or supari, is itself classified as a Group 1 carcinogen. Regular consumption can cause oral submucous fibrosis (OSF), a condition in which tissues inside the mouth become stiff and lose elasticity.

The availability of banned and restricted tobacco products through informal markets is another concern. The report notes that gutkha and other smokeless tobacco products can still be found through clandestine sales networks, including pan shops and grocery stores.

According to NFHS-6 (2023-24) figures cited in the report, 21.3% of men aged 15 and above in Delhi use tobacco, compared with 1.7% of women. Jyotsna Govil, president of the Indian Cancer Society, said around 60% of oral cancer cases are linked to tobacco.

Data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2), 2016-17, cited in the report, showed that 17.8% of adults aged 15 and above in Delhi were current tobacco users. The figure was 28.9% among men and 4.8% among women. The survey also shows the diversity of tobacco use in Delhi. Bidis accounted for 8.2% of tobacco use, followed by khaini at 4.9%, cigarettes at 4.9% and gutkha at 3%.

Tobacco use does not only affect an individual's health; it can also place a financial burden on families. Govil said when a family's earning member develops a serious tobacco-related illness, prolonged treatment, loss of income and reduced productivity can push the household into financial and emotional distress.

According to World Health Organization estimates cited in the report, the economic burden of tobacco-related diseases and deaths in India was around Rs 1.77 lakh crore in 2017-18, including healthcare costs and productivity losses. A study covering 2019-21 also found a substantial association between tobacco use and deaths among Indian men aged 35-54.

The report shows an increase in recorded oral cancer cases in Delhi. In 2023, 2,901 oral cancer cases were reported, including 2,429 among men and 472 among women. The number rose to 3,051 cases in 2024, comprising 2,569 men and 482 women.