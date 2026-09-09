India's Tobacco Crisis: Gutkha, Khaini Bans Fail To Curb Oral Cancer As Tobacco Use Is Widespread
According to figures cited in the report, around 60,000 to 70,000 new oral cancer cases are reported in the country every year.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 1:34 AM IST|
Updated : September 9, 2026 at 1:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Despite restrictions on gutkha and other smokeless tobacco products, oral cancer continues to pose a serious public health challenge in India.
India continues to report a burden of tobacco-related disease and deaths. According to figures cited in the report, around 60,000 to 70,000 new oral cancer cases are reported in the country every year, while nearly 40,000 people die from the disease.
One of the major challenges in implementing restrictions on gutkha is the so-called “twin-pouch” model. Although the direct mixing of tobacco or nicotine with pan masala is prohibited under food safety regulations in several places, manufacturers and sellers have increasingly marketed pan masala and flavoured tobacco in separate pouches.
Another misconception, experts warn, is that tobacco-free pan masala is completely safe. Areca nut, or supari, is itself classified as a Group 1 carcinogen. Regular consumption can cause oral submucous fibrosis (OSF), a condition in which tissues inside the mouth become stiff and lose elasticity.
The availability of banned and restricted tobacco products through informal markets is another concern. The report notes that gutkha and other smokeless tobacco products can still be found through clandestine sales networks, including pan shops and grocery stores.
According to NFHS-6 (2023-24) figures cited in the report, 21.3% of men aged 15 and above in Delhi use tobacco, compared with 1.7% of women. Jyotsna Govil, president of the Indian Cancer Society, said around 60% of oral cancer cases are linked to tobacco.
Data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2), 2016-17, cited in the report, showed that 17.8% of adults aged 15 and above in Delhi were current tobacco users. The figure was 28.9% among men and 4.8% among women. The survey also shows the diversity of tobacco use in Delhi. Bidis accounted for 8.2% of tobacco use, followed by khaini at 4.9%, cigarettes at 4.9% and gutkha at 3%.
Tobacco use does not only affect an individual's health; it can also place a financial burden on families. Govil said when a family's earning member develops a serious tobacco-related illness, prolonged treatment, loss of income and reduced productivity can push the household into financial and emotional distress.
According to World Health Organization estimates cited in the report, the economic burden of tobacco-related diseases and deaths in India was around Rs 1.77 lakh crore in 2017-18, including healthcare costs and productivity losses. A study covering 2019-21 also found a substantial association between tobacco use and deaths among Indian men aged 35-54.
The report shows an increase in recorded oral cancer cases in Delhi. In 2023, 2,901 oral cancer cases were reported, including 2,429 among men and 472 among women. The number rose to 3,051 cases in 2024, comprising 2,569 men and 482 women.
However, the report also points out that Delhi's figures are influenced by patients travelling from neighbouring states for specialised cancer treatment. Major hospitals and cancer centres in the capital treat patients from states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, with many late-stage oral cancer patients being registered in Delhi.
Cancer experts say oral cancer is no longer restricted to older age groups. According to Jyotsna Govil, people in the 25-40 age group are increasingly being affected.
According to Dr Manjunath, Head of the Dental Department at PGIMS, people should stop using gutkha and tobacco and seek medical attention if they notice persistent abnormalities in the mouth.
Dr Harneet Singh, a professor in the dental department, also stressed that oral cancer can affect people who consume smokeless tobacco, including gutkha, and not just those who smoke. He said any unusual change inside the mouth should be examined by a doctor.
The dental department of Rohtak PGIMS is also conducting awareness campaigns in rural areas, educating people about the early warning signs of oral cancer and encouraging them to undergo screening and seek timely treatment. The initiative also includes support for people trying to quit tobacco, with a dedicated centre for tobacco cessation.
The report notes that public awareness about early symptoms of oral cancer must go hand in hand with enforcement. Unless restrictions translate into effective action on the ground, the availability of tobacco products will continue to undermine efforts to reduce the country's oral cancer burden.
According to GATS 2016-17, around 26.7 crore adults aged 15 and above in India used tobacco. The survey found that 28.6% of adults were current tobacco users, including 42.4% of men and 14.2% of women.
The report also notes NFHS-6 data showing that nationally, 38.1% of men and 8.4% of women aged 15 and above consume tobacco in some form.
The WHO estimates that more than 1.2 billion people worldwide use tobacco, while tobacco kills more than 7 million people every year, including more than 1.6 million non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke.
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