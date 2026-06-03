ETV Bharat / bharat

Gurugram Woman Arrested After Viral Video Claiming To Cook Beef And Inviting Bengal CM Sparks Outrage

Gurugram: A woman has been arrested by Gurugram Police after a video allegedly showing her claiming to have cooked beef and inviting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to eat it went viral on social media, officials said.

The video, which has gone viral on social media and invited discussions online, reportedly features the woman expressing her views on religious and political issues while making controversial remarks.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen cooking in a kitchen and speaking in Bengali. During the video, she mentions the name of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, and said that she has prepared beef in a cooking pot.