Gurugram Woman Arrested After Viral Video Claiming To Cook Beef And Inviting Bengal CM Sparks Outrage
In the clip, the woman is seen cooking in a kitchen and speaking in Bengali. During the video, she mentions the name of Suvendu Adhikari
Published : June 3, 2026 at 11:33 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 11:41 PM IST
Gurugram: A woman has been arrested by Gurugram Police after a video allegedly showing her claiming to have cooked beef and inviting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to eat it went viral on social media, officials said.
The video, which has gone viral on social media and invited discussions online, reportedly features the woman expressing her views on religious and political issues while making controversial remarks.
In the viral clip, the woman is seen cooking in a kitchen and speaking in Bengali. During the video, she mentions the name of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, and said that she has prepared beef in a cooking pot.
She is further seen saying that she has prepared bread along with the meat and can also cook rice if needed. The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms followed by multiple complaints. According to ACP Crime Naveen, Gurugram Police initiated an investigation after receiving complaints regarding the viral video.
Police stated that action was taken on allegations that the content had hurt religious sentiments. Following the investigation, the woman was arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody.
Officials said the matter is being examined from all angles and that further legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the findings of the investigation.
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