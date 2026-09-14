ETV Bharat / bharat

Gurugram: Retired IAF Officer, Kargil War Veteran Attacked During Argument Over Parking, Hospitalised

Gurugram: A dispute over parking at Magnum Global Park in Sector 58 turned violent. Amit Kumar Gupta, a retired Indian Air Force Group Captain and Kargil War veteran, was attacked with an iron rod. He suffered a severe head injury and fractured his arm during the assault. The Sector 65 police has registered an FIR based on the complaint.

Sources said that the incident had occurred on the night of September 10 and an FIR was registered on September 13.

According to the police, Gupta had arrived with his family at the Gonzo restaurant located in Magnum Global Park. A dispute arose with the parking staff present at the site. It is alleged that during the altercation, a staff member first struck the windshield of Gupta's car. He then returned with an iron rod and attacked the retired officer, causing serious injuries to his head and arm. Following the attack, the retired Air Force officer was taken to hospital for treatment; he was found to have a fractured arm and a severe head injury.