Gurugram: Retired IAF Officer, Kargil War Veteran Attacked During Argument Over Parking, Hospitalised
He suffered a severe head injury and fractured his arm during the assault; the Sector 65 police has registered an FIR based on the complaint.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Gurugram: A dispute over parking at Magnum Global Park in Sector 58 turned violent. Amit Kumar Gupta, a retired Indian Air Force Group Captain and Kargil War veteran, was attacked with an iron rod. He suffered a severe head injury and fractured his arm during the assault. The Sector 65 police has registered an FIR based on the complaint.
Sources said that the incident had occurred on the night of September 10 and an FIR was registered on September 13.
According to the police, Gupta had arrived with his family at the Gonzo restaurant located in Magnum Global Park. A dispute arose with the parking staff present at the site. It is alleged that during the altercation, a staff member first struck the windshield of Gupta's car. He then returned with an iron rod and attacked the retired officer, causing serious injuries to his head and arm. Following the attack, the retired Air Force officer was taken to hospital for treatment; he was found to have a fractured arm and a severe head injury.
Abhilaksh Joshi, ACP (Gurugram East), said, "A case has been registered at the Sector 65 police station based on the victim's complaint. The complaint alleges that a life-threatening attack was carried out against retired Group Captain and Kargil War veteran Amit Kumar Gupta, and that he was also threatened. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the scene and investigating the entire sequence of events."
The official added that the investigation is proceeding based on the CCTV footage and other evidence; the allegations can only be confirmed once the investigation is complete."
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