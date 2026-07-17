ETV Bharat / bharat

Gurugram Police Transports 13 Bangladeshi Infiltrators To West Bengal For Deportation

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Thursday transported 13 Bangladeshi nationals from New Delhi Railway Station to Malda Town in West Bengal.

As part of its campaign against illegal infiltrators, the Crime Branch (Sector 39) team had identified 13 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally and initiated proceedings to deport them in accordance with established legal procedures.

"A special campaign is underway to identify foreign nationals residing illegally in Gurugram and to verify their documents. Action is being taken in accordance with the law against individuals whose documents are found to be suspicious or who cannot provide valid proof of their legal stay in India," said ACP (Crime), Gurugram, Naveen Sharma.

During the special drive, documents of people residing in slums, colonies, rented accommodations, industrial areas, and hotels are being meticulously examined. Action is being taken as per law against those whose documents appear suspicious or who fail to produce proof of legal residence in India.