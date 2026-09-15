Bikers Were Riding Erratically: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Says Viral Video Incomplete In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case
Bainsla said that several bike riders were constantly manoeuvring around his car, switching between riding in front of and behind it.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Gurugram: Kalyan Bainsla, the accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, claimed that the bike riders were moving erratically around his car and that the video of the incident going viral is incomplete.
Speaking to the media over the phone Monday night, he said that the bike collided with the side of his car while attempting to overtake him. Bainsla, a resident of Tikri Gurjar village in Palwal, said that he was driving along Golf Course Road at the time of the incident.
He further said that several bike riders were constantly manoeuvring around his car, switching between riding in front of and behind it. He claimed that the riders harassed him in this manner for about 10 minutes, leading to the accident.
A woman on a sports bike has alleged that on Sunday, a car deliberately hit her and sped away on Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram district. According to the biker Sia (Shivani Chauhan), following the impact of the collision, she was thrown off her bike, and her motorcycle was dragged some distance on the road while the driver sped away.
Bainsla added that he had signalled a bike rider by extending his hand out of the car window, asking him to ride more slowly and cautiously. He noted that he is a bike enthusiast himself but was irritated by the riders' behaviour at that moment. He then tried to accelerate past the riders; while attempting to make a turn ahead, one of the bikes collided with the side of his car.
Bainsla, who runs a gym in Palwal, maintained that although his car collided with the bike, he had no malicious intent. He also expressed regret upon learning later that the rider was a woman.
He further said that a short clip is being repeatedly shown on media and social media platforms, yet it fails to depict the entire incident. Bainsla has demanded that the full video be released so that the public can understand the complete sequence of events and not form an opinion based solely on a brief snippet.
Responding to a question about him leaving the site, Bainsla said that he stopped his car at a red light after the collision. It was his elder brother who advised him against staying there, fearing a potential physical altercation. Consequently, he drove away from the scene.
Bainsla's family members have also backed his version of events. According to the family, his sister and his aunt's son were also in the car at the time of the incident. They claim that motorcyclists had been riding erratically around the car for quite some time.
Kalyan Bainsla claimed that he had spoken to the DSP about the matter and presented his side of the story. He expressed frustration that, despite this, he is being portrayed as a major criminal. He asserted that no police case has ever been registered against him. Bainsla noted that he runs a gym, trains children, and is a former national-level Kabaddi player.
Bainsla added that he had taken his soldier friend's car to Gurugram. The soldier's uncle, Kartar Gurjar, however, stated, "We have nothing to do with this incident. Kalyan had borrowed the car. The police have visited our home and are conducting continuous inquiries; we are ready to extend all possible cooperation."
Meanwhile, Roshan Chauhan, father of the biker Sia, urged the police to include a charge of attempted murder in the FIR. He visited the Gurugram Sector 56 police station and submitted a written complaint.
Chauhan said that the incident was left shaken following the incident. She had asked the people in the car to keep some distance. He noted that the road was quite wide, and the car occupants could have easily maintained a gap and driven past.
The father added that his daughter is a graduate and has completed a course in fashion design. He mentioned that she has been involved in social work and had previously contested the municipal corporation elections from Kalkaji on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket.
He described his daughter as an educated and confident woman who is capable of raising her voice for her rights. The police officials said they have deployed multiple teams to handle the case and are taking appropriate action to nab the accused.
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'Have Nothing To Say, Felt Unsafe On Gurugram Roads': Woman Biker Hit By Car; Police Assure Action