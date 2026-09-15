ETV Bharat / bharat

Bikers Were Riding Erratically: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Says Viral Video Incomplete In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case

A combo image shows a woman riding a sports bike before and after she was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, Haryana, on Sunday, ( IANS )

Gurugram: Kalyan Bainsla, the accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, claimed that the bike riders were moving erratically around his car and that the video of the incident going viral is incomplete.

Speaking to the media over the phone Monday night, he said that the bike collided with the side of his car while attempting to overtake him. Bainsla, a resident of Tikri Gurjar village in Palwal, said that he was driving along Golf Course Road at the time of the incident.

He further said that several bike riders were constantly manoeuvring around his car, switching between riding in front of and behind it. He claimed that the riders harassed him in this manner for about 10 minutes, leading to the accident.

Bikers Were Riding Erratically: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Says Viral Video Incomplete In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case (ETV Bharat)

A woman on a sports bike has alleged that on Sunday, a car deliberately hit her and sped away on Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram district. According to the biker Sia (Shivani Chauhan), following the impact of the collision, she was thrown off her bike, and her motorcycle was dragged some distance on the road while the driver sped away.

Bainsla added that he had signalled a bike rider by extending his hand out of the car window, asking him to ride more slowly and cautiously. He noted that he is a bike enthusiast himself but was irritated by the riders' behaviour at that moment. He then tried to accelerate past the riders; while attempting to make a turn ahead, one of the bikes collided with the side of his car.

Bainsla, who runs a gym in Palwal, maintained that although his car collided with the bike, he had no malicious intent. He also expressed regret upon learning later that the rider was a woman.

He further said that a short clip is being repeatedly shown on media and social media platforms, yet it fails to depict the entire incident. Bainsla has demanded that the full video be released so that the public can understand the complete sequence of events and not form an opinion based solely on a brief snippet.