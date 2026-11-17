ETV Bharat / bharat

Gurap Minor Girl Rape And Murder Case: Calcutta HC Upholds Lower Court's Death Sentence Verdict

The Calcutta HC has upheld a death sentence in a case after a gap of nearly 34 years. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence awarded by a lower court to the accused in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in the Gurap area of West Bengal's Hooghly.

A division bench comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray observed that the brutal atrocities inflicted upon the five-year-old child, which led to her death, warrant the maximum possible punishment for the accused.

At the same time, the court has significantly increased the compensation amount for the victim's family from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

This tragic incident took place in 2024, when a case was registered against the accused. Given the brutality of the crime, the district court sentenced him to death in January 2025.

The accused subsequently challenged the order in the High Court, requesting a review of the death sentence. However, the High Court upheld the subordinate court's verdict after an extensive legal process and a thorough examination of the case documents.