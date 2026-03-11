Gunshots Fired At Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, 'Intoxicated' Man Points Gun At Former J&K CM
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani told reporters that the man attempted to kill Farooq Abdullah by opening fire from his revolver.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 11:59 PM IST|
Updated : March 12, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST
Srinagar: Shots were fired at a wedding in Jammu in the presence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday, the police said. The accused was overpowered by the crowd present there and taken into custody by the police later.
Panic broke out during a wedding function near Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu after a man opened fire, officials said. The function was attended by National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and several political leaders.
According to officials, a man, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was intoxicated when he opened fire. He was soon overpowered by people present at the scene and handed over to the police.
He said that no one has suffered injuries in the incident, while the man has been taken into custody, with a further probe into the incident underway.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani told reporters that the man attempted to kill Farooq Abdullah by opening fire from his revolver. “Almighty saved Farooq Sahab, and no one was injured in the incident. The man has been taken into custody, and it is too early to comment as to why he attempted to kill Farooq Sahab,” he said.
He added that the police are investigating the matter, while Farooq Abdullah is unhurt and is in “good spirits”. Meanwhile, speaking with reporters outside the wedding venue, the Deputy Chief Minister termed it as a major security lapse, saying that no police personnel or security official was present there at the time of the incident.