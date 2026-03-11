ETV Bharat / bharat

Gunshots Fired At Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, 'Intoxicated' Man Points Gun At Former J&K CM

Srinagar: Shots were fired at a wedding in Jammu in the presence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday, the police said. The accused was overpowered by the crowd present there and taken into custody by the police later.

Panic broke out during a wedding function near Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu after a man opened fire, officials said. The function was attended by National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and several political leaders.

According to officials, a man, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was intoxicated when he opened fire. He was soon overpowered by people present at the scene and handed over to the police.